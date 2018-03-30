Edge, Music

Brief time on American Idol lights fire under Mel Bryant

29748924_10209475306473384_1260765521_o.jpg

Mel Bryant on the American Idol stage Photo credit: Mel Bryant

If you’ve ever heard the soulful croons and soaring high notes of “High Priestess,” you know exactly how American Idol producers felt when they handed Frost alum Mel Bryant her ticket to Hollywood.

In her year since graduating from Frost’s CAM program, the singer-songwriter has moved to Nashville, where she teaches music, plays gigs and co-runs a recording studio. Her American Idol audition was never part of the plan – when the opportunity presented itself, she took it on a whim.

“Initially, I didn’t take it that seriously,” Bryant said. “My initial audition for the producers was immediately after I landed in New York from Miami, like, fresh off the plane, so I sort of looked like a mess, my hair was barely brushed and I had no makeup on. I was already prepared with songs I’d been playing for years, so I wasn’t too nervous.”

Bryant, whose roots are in musical theater and pop-punk, developed her signature blues-rock sound while majoring in creative American music at Frost. There, her bandmate and boyfriend Connor McCarthy introduced her to rock classics like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd as well as blues artists like Robert Johnson and Ida Cox.

As one of the lead songwriters in AME, the Frost American Music Ensemble, Bryant began writing and playing the songs that would eventually make up her first LP, “High Priestess.” The record calls on all the styles she’s come to love: wailing guitars from classic rock, soulful blues vibrato and the crashing drums of pop-punk.

0010182752_10.jpg

Mel Bryant's 2017 album, High Priestess Photo credit: Mel Bryant

After impressing the American Idol producers with a Beyoncé song and the title track off of “High Priestess,” Bryant advanced to the next round. The success was serendipitous; she didn’t even consider auditioning until a friend and fellow Frost alum, Andrea Lopez, hooked her up with the opportunity. But, as excited as she was to advance, the rest of her experience proved to be overwhelming – especially once she arrived in Hollywood.

“Being in Hollywood made me realize that I didn’t have the resolve for this kind of competition,” she said. “When I play a show, I’m as relaxed as ever, I feel at home and at peace with my music and with the audience. As soon as I showed up to audition for the judges, I was an anxious mess – couldn’t keep my heart rate down or stop my mind from racing, and that’s not how I like to perform.”

Unfortunately, after an emotionally taxing week in Hollywood, Bryant was eliminated on her birthday. Her audition never aired on TV. The only record of her being there is a short, awkward clip of her talking to her family.

“The show did make me realize, there’s more to success in this industry than just being talented,” she said. “Getting lost in the stress of whether I’d advance or not made me forget about showing them my personality, and I think that’s what got me eliminated.”

Bryant didn’t let the loss discourage her, though. If anything, the already multi-talented musician is inspired to work harder in her career. Aside from teaching bass, voice and guitar at Nashville School of Rock and gigging with local musicians, she and her boyfriend run the Nashville-based Electric Church Records. There, she is currently recording a follow-up to her 2017 LP. She’s also been booking shows both in Nashville and across the country, some with Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Lucia, a friend she met on American Idol.

“The show really lit a fire under me,” Bryant said. “It’s not gonna make me stop making music.”

Follow Mel on Instagram and Twitter, or visit her website for more information about her projects and whereabouts. You can follow her studio, Electric Church Records, on Facebook. She has three upcoming Nashville shows: April 6 at 8th Street & Wedgewood, April 7 at The End and April 11 at 404 Bar & Grill. If you can’t make a live gig, check out her music on YouTube and Spotify.

March 30, 2018

Reporters

Haley Walker


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Here’s what we’re hearing after five Miami Hurricanes spring football practices

Some buzz from UM spring practice through five sessions: ▪ Quarterback N’Kosi Perry has improved, bu ...

This was the punishment for the Hurricanes after their coach didn’t like their efforts

Manny Diaz didn’t like what he saw throughout practice Thursday. He said it was just a couple of dri ...

With his injury behind him, he made one promise at Miami’s Pro Day: ‘I’m back, baby’

The thoughts of doubt crept through Mark Walton’s mind. A little more than five months ago, Walton w ...

Mark Walton watched UM practice Tuesday. One thing he saw was eye-opening.

A 12-pack of Canes notes on a Wednesday: ▪ Running back Mark Walton, at UM’s Pro Day, pronounced him ...

He spent last year finding his role. Now, he’s ready to spark the Hurricanes’ offense

On a day when the defense dominated the majority of the practice, Deejay Dallas took it upon himself ...

Operation Bases Loaded

The full-scale exercise was designed to help first responders, law enforcement and emergency manager ...

Climate Change and Financial Regulation

Caroline Bradley, professor of law, explores the financial implications of climate change. ...

Facebook: The State v. Social Media

What is the impact data mining will have on Facebook, on other industry giants and overall privacy r ...

‘Powerful Performances’

Makayla Manning, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumna and University of Miami freshman, helped organize ...

Marching for Change

University of Miami students helped organize and participated in the March for Our Lives demonstrati ...

Grossman Sets School Record at Florida Relays

The Hurricanes saved their best performance of the day for the last event on Thursday's schedul ...

W. Tennis Concludes March at No. 19 Wake Forest

The No. 23 Miami women's tennis team is set to play its third consecutive road match against a ...

Canes Rowing Facing UCF and Wisconsin

The University of Miami rowing team will face off against UCF and Wisconsin over two days this weeke ...

Veterans Leading Offensive Line in Spring Practice

Despite losing two starters from last year's offensive line, the Hurricanes are confident they ...

Baseball Continues ACC Play at Georgia Tech

Miami will be looking to continue its momentum in a series at Russ Chandler Stadium, as the Hurrican ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching