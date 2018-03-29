Baseball, Sports

Former World Series champion still stays true to UM roots

University of Miami alumni make their presence felt in Major League Baseball, but few keep their Miami Hurricane connection like Jon Jay does.

When it comes to representing UM, Jay, a World Series Champion and currently a member of the Kansas City Royals, still proudly bleeds orange and green.

“I was born and raised in Miami – I’ve been a Cane my whole life,” said Jay, who played for the Hurricanes for two years from 2004-05.

Once a college player turns professional, he might make an appearance at his alma mater every now and then – for special occasions. But Jay, who batted .387 with 172 total hits and 108 RBIs while at Miami, is different. Canes athletics remains a significant part of his life.

“I’ve been following Canes football, basketball and baseball pretty much my whole life,” Jay said. “Once I got into college, I haven’t missed a season since then.”

Jay often shows up for Hurricanes baseball practices to help advise the team for the upcoming season.

“I got to see the freshman class that came in,” he said. “It’s an impressive freshman class, and they’re really going after it.”

Jay has also attended multiple Hurricanes sporting events in the past year, including College GameDay and several men’s basketball games.

The MLB center fielder is one of the greatest players in Miami program history. He is one of only nine Canes to hit above .400 with more than 200 at-bats.

Jay started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he won the 2011 World Series.

March 29, 2018

Reporters

Maxwell Trink


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
With his injury behind him, he made one promise at Miami’s Pro Day: ‘I’m back, baby’

The thoughts of doubt crept through Mark Walton’s mind. A little more than five months ago, Walton w ...

Mark Walton watched UM practice Tuesday. One thing he saw was eye-opening.

A 12-pack of Canes notes on a Wednesday: ▪ Running back Mark Walton, at UM’s Pro Day, pronounced him ...

He spent last year finding his role. Now, he’s ready to spark the Hurricanes’ offense

On a day when the defense dominated the majority of the practice, Deejay Dallas took it upon himself ...

Photo gallery: Miami Hurricanes Pro Day | Wed., March 28, 2018

View photos from the Miami Hurricanes Pro Day on Wed., March 28, 2018 … Click to Continue » ...

Return of Frank Gore is feel-good story that continues curious offseason for Dolphins

The Dolphins bringing Frank Gore back home hit all of the right emotional notes. The heart testified ...

Climate Change and Financial Regulation

Caroline Bradley, professor of law, explores the financial implications of climate change. ...

Facebook: The State v. Social Media

What is the impact data mining will have on Facebook, on other industry giants and overall privacy r ...

‘Powerful Performances’

Makayla Manning, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumna and University of Miami freshman, helped organize ...

Marching for Change

University of Miami students helped organize and participated in the March for Our Lives demonstrati ...

SEEDing Diversity and Inclusion

SEEDS Program uproots biases to grow a garden of empowerment for all at the University of Miami ...

No. 46 Miami Begins Second Half of Homestand Friday

The University of Miami men's tennis team will step out of conference play Friday afternoon, we ...

Baseball Continues ACC Play at Georgia Tech

Miami will be looking to continue its momentum in a series at Russ Chandler Stadium, as the Hurrican ...

Ableman Named ACC Female Diving Coach of the Year

University of Miami diving coach Randy Ableman was recognized as the 2018 ACC Female Diving Coach of ...

Veterans Leading Offensive Line in Spring Practice

Despite losing two starters from last year's offensive line, the Hurricanes are confident they ...

Canes Track Set for Florida Relays

The Canes will compete at one of the top outdoor meets in the United States this week, the 2018 Peps ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching