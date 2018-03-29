Former World Series champion still stays true to UM roots

University of Miami alumni make their presence felt in Major League Baseball, but few keep their Miami Hurricane connection like Jon Jay does.

When it comes to representing UM, Jay, a World Series Champion and currently a member of the Kansas City Royals, still proudly bleeds orange and green.

“I was born and raised in Miami – I’ve been a Cane my whole life,” said Jay, who played for the Hurricanes for two years from 2004-05.

Once a college player turns professional, he might make an appearance at his alma mater every now and then – for special occasions. But Jay, who batted .387 with 172 total hits and 108 RBIs while at Miami, is different. Canes athletics remains a significant part of his life.

“I’ve been following Canes football, basketball and baseball pretty much my whole life,” Jay said. “Once I got into college, I haven’t missed a season since then.”

Jay often shows up for Hurricanes baseball practices to help advise the team for the upcoming season.

Omaha! RT @CanesBaseball: Thanks to World Series champion and #ProCanes great @jonjayU for swinging by The Light today – just another spring practice at The U! pic.twitter.com/r0BI0RzifU — Jon Jay 2Js (@jonjayU) February 9, 2018

“I got to see the freshman class that came in,” he said. “It’s an impressive freshman class, and they’re really going after it.”

Jay has also attended multiple Hurricanes sporting events in the past year, including College GameDay and several men’s basketball games.

Look who stopped by the College GameDay set on campus – Miami Baseball legend and World Series champion @jonjayU! pic.twitter.com/HEsPVrJtgS — Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) November 11, 2017

Nice to see @jonjayU back supporting The U! pic.twitter.com/nnhyF2FhUp — Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 14, 2018

The MLB center fielder is one of the greatest players in Miami program history. He is one of only nine Canes to hit above .400 with more than 200 at-bats.

Jay started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he won the 2011 World Series.