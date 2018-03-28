Making time as a busy bae

We’re back from spring break, and there are only a few weeks left in the semester, which means it’s crunch time.

It’s up to you whether to interpret “crunch time” as doing a lot of schoolwork or doing crunches until you literally vomit to get your perfect summer body. For me, it means the latter, but I am a V of the people, so I’ll be lenient with you bookworms.

A semester’s worth of procrastinated work combined with looming exams, projects, internship searches, Grey’s Anatomy marathons, membership of clandestine fandoms, second jobs to pay off secret credit card debt, chronic masturbation issues, the adoption then immediate return of a miniature schnauzer and all the other bullshit life throws at you means it can be hard to make time for your lover.

It’s important to remember that while you may be stressing about papers and projects, your special someone is likely stressing about the same things, plus about why you won’t text back or hang out with them.

Bailing last minute on dinner plans or a Netflix-and-chill date can seem shady and make your S.O. go from significant to suspicious.

So how do you balance it all?

Sure, a simple “Hey, hope you’re doing OK” could make your bae’s stressful day go away. Wow, I’m a poet and I didn’t even know it. (I’m so sorry.)

But as I have said again and again, a huge part of a relationship is physical, so a text won’t fix it all. You’ve got to make time for the person you love.

You can schedule study dates, during which you focus for 25 minutes, make out for five and then get back to work, and so on. Just be sure not to get too carried away and forget about that physics exam in the morning.

If solo studying is more your speed, stop by to see your person at the beginning or the end of the day. Losing an hour or two of sleep to spend an hour or two with your love could make things a lot better for both of you.

And if that’s not possible, promise them a special date once the madness is over – a light at the end of the tunnel – to remind them how much of a perfect angel you are. Who knows, maybe you’ll even slip in some natural stress relief (by slipping it in).

It can be tough to balance it all, but a little understanding on each end can make things a lot better. Yes, it’s important to do your best on assignments and stick to your commitments, but if you don’t have any time for love or for things that bring you joy, take a second look at your calendar and prioritize.

Have a question for V? Email dearv@themiamihurricane.com