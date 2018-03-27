Cover, Greek Life, News

Delta Gamma suspends UM chapter for at least two years

Delta Gamma Fraternity has officially been suspended from campus for at least two academic years. The decision comes after allegations that the chapter violated hazing and alcohol policies, resulting in the Dean of Students Office issuing the chapter a cease and desist on Feb. 27 pending investigation of the incidents.

However, it was not the university that issued the decision to suspend the sorority but the Delta Gamma national organization. The national Delta Gamma Fraternity Council voted unanimously to suspend the chapter for at least two years due to the findings of the UM-led investigation according to a press release issued March 27.

The national office also said that the UM investigation was related to allegations of “hazing, harassment, alcohol distribution, forced alcohol consumption, and delegated travel with unknown male students to locations” during Big/Little Reveal on Feb. 16. The chapter pled responsible to the allegations on March 21.

“Delta Gamma does not and will not tolerate hazing behavior. It is our responsibility to uphold the values and standards of Delta Gamma among all of our members and chapters. Beta Tau violated Fraternity and University policies, which left us no choice but to close the chapter,” national Delta Gamma President Stacia Rudge Skoog said in the press release. “It was important for us to partner with the University throughout this investigation.”

Screen Shot 2018-03-27 at 10.46.00 PM.png

The students involved in the incidents may still face individual charges and disciplinary action from the University, Delta Gamma national said. The following statement was issued Mar. 27 by Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Whitley:

“Following an investigation into alleged hazing involving the Delta Gamma Chapter at the University of Miami, the Dean of Students Office issued a cease functions order to the chapter and shared information from the investigation with the Delta Gamma Fraternity national office. The Delta Gamma Fraternity has officially notified the University that it is suspending operations of the chapter for a period of no less than two academic years. The University of Miami values its partnership with the Delta Gamma Fraternity and supports the decision to close the chapter at this time.”

The Miami Hurricane reached out to UM’s Delta Gamma chapter president Emily Gerstein, Panhellenic president Abby Washer and members of Delta Gamma but they could not be immediately reached for comment.

More information on the cease and desist and allegations can be found here.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.

March 27, 2018

Reporters

Annie Cappetta

Annie Cappetta can be reached on Twitter at @acmcappetta and via email at acmcappetta@gmail.com


