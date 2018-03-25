Multimedia, Photo, Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week: “It’s On Us” Rally with Former Vice-President Joe Biden

_DSC7506-3.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

This week’s photo of the week comes from Photo/Visuals Editor, Hunter Crenian, at the “It’s On Us” rally against sexual assault with former U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden in the Watsco Center’s Fieldhouse March 20. Biden spoke to a hall of hundreds of UM students and praised the University of Miami for it’s willingness to create a campus climate survey as he found many other universities were not “particularly excited” about what he had to say about the prevalence of sexual violence on college campuses.

Check out a few more photos from the rally below.

_DSC7722.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC7468.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC7345.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC7919.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC7971.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

March 25, 2018

Reporters

Hunter Crenian


