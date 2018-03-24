Thousands attend March For Our Lives Miami – spearheaded by UM students

Eighteen is the magic number.

An estimated 4,500 people took to the streets of Miami Beach, led by UM and Miami Beach Senior High School students, during March For Our Lives Miami. The thousands gathered to advocate for new regulations on gun accessibility as well as call on younger generations to make sure elected officials hear their voices at the polls.

“This group of young adults, our generation that grew up with mass shootings, we’re all turning 18 if we haven’t already,” said Maya Lubarsky, a senior at UM and MSD alumna, in an interview with The Miami Hurricane on March 23. “This whole group of people are going to soon be voting. You need to listen to your constituents … Your job is about taking care of the people you represent.”

March For Our Lives Miami was a sister march to the one in Washington, D.C., organized by the students of MSD following the shooting that left 17 dead a little more than a month ago.

On March 24, nationwide and around the world, more than 840 organized marches and rallies took place. The outcry and push for new legislation spurred after MSD became the scene of Florida’s deadliest school shooting. Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former MSD student, killed 17 people and left more than a dozen injured after he stormed into MSD and released rounds of bullets into classrooms.

Four MSD alumni, now current UM students, were the driving force alongside Miami Beach Senior High School students to hold the sister march in Miami – providing an example for others in their generation to take action against gun violence.

Lubarsky, a neuroscience major, was one of the four UM students to coordinate the event and pursue the City of Miami Beach to host the event. Though she said the event is “realistically” not going to change anything within the next few days, it does send a message to politicians.

“This really shows our country what we, as the young adults and community members, what we want,” Lubarsky said.

UM offered free buses to transport students to the event in Miami Beach. The ride-sharing company Lyft committed to offering free rides to those attending marches throughout the country. Lyft said it would put a total of $1.5 million toward free rides.

Senior Marisa Goldman, who was handing out shirts to the students loading the buses on Stanford Circle, said 85 students had registered out of the 100 slots available. Goldman, a 2014 MSD alumna who took the bus to Miami Beach, said she’s not shocked by how the MSD community has responded to the shooting.

“It’s 100 percent expected from Douglas,” said Goldman, a double major in music business and history. “We are very much taught to say what’s on our minds and fight for what we believe in.”

The march began at 10 a.m. in the Miami Beach Senior High School. There, the thousands of participants flooded into the empty parking lots in front of the school with signs taking aim at President Donald Trump, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association – common themes throughout the march and rally.

There, several of the event’s coordinators and local public figures addressed the large crowd to explain how six and a half minutes, the estimated duration of the shooting, changed their lives and community forever.

Freshman Makayla Manning, a 2017 MSD alumna, said after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, which killed 58 people, one of her professors at UM addressed the class and said that students were the future to incite change. Manning said immediately, she felt a “flame” go off in her heart. She said she signed a few petitions but eventually, she began to feel powerless and the “little flame died down.”

She had no idea that in a little more than three months, her hometown and alma mater would become the scene of yet another massacre.

“This time it was not close to home it was home – Parkland, Florida,” said Manning, a public relations major. “Now there is no longer a flame in my heart but a full-fledged fire developing alongside the pain.”

Manning told the crowd that when she heard the news of the shooting, she began to shake uncontrollably. Manning said she couldn’t grasp the concept that the very same town she called home, her safe haven, was now the scene of the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012.

Manning, choking back tears as she addressed the thousands at the march, said she knew people who were directly affected by the shooting even more so than her.

“My good friend Robert had both of his beautiful sisters walk into those gates and one came out,” Manning said. “The families of the 17 victims are broken. My town is broken. I am broken but we will not be silenced.”

Nearly a dozen speakers took the stage for 30 minutes before the march began. Around 10:18 a.m., marchers, lead by the Miami Beach Senior High School marching band, made their way to Collins Park in Miami Beach for a rally.

There, a slew of other speakers including shooting survivors, local politicians such as Mayor of Miami Beach Daniel Gelber and surprise guests Flo Rida, Emily Estefan and Jo Mersa Marley all took the stage to address gun violence in the United States. Each of the speakers encouraged young people to exercise their right to vote and hold their elected officials accountable.

One Miami-Dade County public figure even apologized for his generation’s inaction.

“Today, I want to apologize to young people,” said Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent. “I am sorry we have not done enough as a nation to protect the young people of today.”

Carvalho announced his intention to stay the county’s superintendent nearly 24 hours after accepting a job offer from New York City to become that city’s new superintendent. His announcement came a little more than two weeks after the Parkland shooting.

Now, older generations are taking a cue from the younger ones.

Karen Shamuel, a Miami Shores resident, held a sign saying ‘Flower Children Support Power Children,’ an homage to ‘hippies’ and the counterculture movement of the 1960s. Shamuel, a former trauma nurse, said the March For Our Lives movement happening in the country right now lead by a younger generation is what has needed to happen.

Shamuel said Parkland was what “broke the camel’s back.”

“Seeing what happened to Parkland, and I think as a country people are saying ‘Enough is enough,'” Shamuel said. “This is something I’ve always believed in strongly for the last 45 years … We need to stand strong and not accept little bite-sized compromises.”

Throughout the march, hundreds of parents marched alongside their children. Some, with their children on their shoulders, are hoping they’re part of the change that leads to their children coming home safely from school each day.

Allister Roper, a Hollywood, Florida resident, said he made the hour drive down to Miami Beach in hopes the march becomes his 1-year-old daughter’s first baby step to political activism.

“You have to get them activated,” Roper said. “You have to have them see that their peers can make a difference and if they see that activism in their fellow peers, it’ll set them up for the future to stand up for themselves.”

Roper, 49, said the March For Our Lives movement is a “necessity” to change what is “going on in the world today.” Roper compared gun violence and mass shootings to a run away train that is not stopping with politicians not doing anything to derail its tracks.

“Anytime something like this happens it’s just a prayer and moment of silence while there’s no real action,” Roper said. “It’s taken the youths to actually bring this to the forefront where now you hear people going, ‘OK, if you take money from the NRA we’re not going to vote for you.'”

While MSD students who survived the shooting are taking the lead nationally against gun violence, Manning said college-aged students should also be the ones involved and lead future generations in the fight. Manning said activists as young as elementary school aged kids have taken part in the movement but it’s up to college students who are old enough to vote to set an example.

“We can spark interest,” Manning said. “Younger generations should really look at this as their time to spark a movement and realize that they have a voice no matter how young you are … You have power regardless of what they’re telling you.”