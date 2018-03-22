Basketball, Cover, Sports

Bruce Brown Jr. declares for draft but still has option for return to UM

Bruce Brown Jr.

Sophomore Bruce Brown Jr. reaches for the layup during a game against Florida State Jan. 7 at the Watsco Center. Brown scored 23 points to lead Miami to an 80-74 victory over FSU. Photo credit: Josh White

It looks like Bruce Brown Jr. has played his last game as a Miami Hurricane … Most likely.

The sophomore guard declared for the NBA Draft Thursday, March 22, but did not yet hire an agent, leaving him the option to return to UM. He has until April 22 to enter his name into the draft – which is set for June 21 – and until June 11 to withdraw from draft consideration.

Brown missed the last 12 games of the season after suffering a broken left foot at the end of January and undergoing surgery Feb. 1. When he did play, he averaged 11.4 points per game – tied for second on the team – while grabbing 7.1 rebounds and dishing out 4.0 assists a night, both of which led Miami.

The Boston native was considered a lottery pick by most mock drafts going into the 2017-2018 season but did not make the kind of strides offensively that people expected after a record-setting freshman year. He has since dropped to a late first-round or early second-round pick on most boards.

Brown came to Miami as a five-star recruit and made a name for himself his first year as a Hurricane. He set freshman records for most points in a season with 391 and most points in a single game with 30 in an upset win over North Carolina.

This season, he became just the sixth player in ACC history to record two career triple-doubles. He totaled 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the 2017-2018 season opener against Gardner-Webb.

Brown, who stands 6 feet 5, will be able to showcase his talents to teams in pre-draft activities and the NBA combine, which goes from May 16-20.

March 22, 2018

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Virtual Edition
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
He declared for the NBA Draft. What’s next for this Hurricanes star?

Sophomore Bruce Brown announced Thursday that he has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, the University ...

Here is something very encouraging about the Canes’ first football spring practice

Lots of Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday, with the second spring practice session set for Thursday mo ...

Malik Rosier determined to improve shortcomings as UM QB battle begins

The battle for the University of Miami quarterback job began in earnest with the start of spring pra ...

Hurricanes begin spring practice by making changes on offensive side of the ball

A six-pack of UM notes from the first day of spring football on Tuesday: • UM’s first-team offensive ...

Here are the areas where UM hopes to get some clarity during spring practice

UM spring practice begins Tuesday with heavy focus on the quarterback, with N’Kosi Perry and Jarren ...

Biden Calls for a Change in Culture

As part of the “It’s On Us” initiative, the former vice president urged the UM community to help com ...

A Man of Medicine

Haitian-born Henri Ford’s incredible journey to the deanship of the Miller School of Medicine. ...

Making a Splash with Special Students

Keeping a 30-year tradition, graduate students organize a fun-filled Hurricane Challenge for youngst ...

A Fulbright Future

From bringing communities together to understanding the impacts of urbanization on the groundwater s ...

The Trance of Tribe

Novelist Jennine Capó Crucet’s book talk on March 20 explores belonging, identity, and what it means ...

Miami Welcomes Undefeated Wake Forest Friday

The University of Miami men's tennis team will seek to continue its perfect record at home Frid ...

Deem's Canes Ready for Historic Power 5 Trail Blazer Challenge

Amy Deem and the Hurricanes will travel to Los Angeles to compete at the Power 5 Trail Blazer Challe ...

Third Annual 'Bark in the Park' Set for Saturday

The University of Miami baseball program will host its third annual 'Bark in the Park' gam ...

Brown Jr. to Test NBA Waters

Miami sophomore guard declares for NBA Draft but will not hire agent. ...

Baseball Hosts Virginia in Coastal Division Series

In search of its fourth series win of the spring, the Miami Hurricanes host No. 24 Virginia from Mar ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching