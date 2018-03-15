Edge, Food

Annie’s Gotta Eat: Hot chocolate season hits Miami

Winter is back in Miami. We don’t get days below 70 degrees too often, but when we do, the coveted puffy jackets and old Ugg Boots come out to play. It’s time to set aside our cold brews and cortaditos in favor of a mugful of cocoa to warm our hands and soothe our sunburnt souls.

IMG_5328.jpg

I love hot chocolate so much my friend and fellow TMH staff, Isabella Cueto, makes me cocoa-themed inspirational notes.

It is a known fact that I’m a hot chocolate fiend. When my favorite hometown coffee shop closed, I convinced them to give me their never-miss cocoa recipe. I ordered horká čokoláda practically everywhere I went when I was studying abroad in the Czech Republic. I’m not an expert in any academic sense, but if the amount of hot chocolate I’ve ordered over the years qualifies me to rank Miami’s foremost cocoas, then this list is it.

Zak the Baker

IMG_6034.JPG

This is the best hot chocolate that I’ve had in Miami. When I look for hot chocolate, I look for 1) a uniform distribution of chocolate, 2) steamed milk for lightness but not too much foam, 3) a drinkable but not lukewarm temperature and 4) flavors that actually emphasize rich, dark chocolate. Nothing is more disappointing than Nesquik-type mixes that mask a lack of flavor with excess sugar. A layer of small bubbles on top and a uniform dark color are indicators of a good hot chocolate.

Zak the Baker has it all – a complex chocolate with hints of winter spices and coconut, not overburdened with sugar. It also has masterful, naturally-leavened pastries to pair and the pastrami down the street at its deli is beyond compare.

I led with the best one, which is such a faux pas in click-bait, listicle “journalism.” But I live to serve my readers, so if you want you can stop reading here and have a delicious hot drink. Or you can keep reading and see if a different cocoa fits your preferences and more importantly learn which cocoas not to order (looking at you, Honeybee Donuts).

Zak the Baker Bakery: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 295 NW 26th St.

Panther Coffee

Panther Coffee (I go to the one in Coconut Grove) is second to ZTB. Hot chocolate isn’t readily apparent on the menu because its specialty, as the name suggests, is coffee – and interesting small-batch roasted coffees at that.

I have absolutely had better hot chocolate. I’ve been drinking it around the world after all, but this is a solid, standard coffee shop cocoa for when you want to feel classier and more indulgent than microwaving skim milk and adding clumpy, 2-year-expired Swiss Miss. You’ll get delicate clouds of foam and uniform consistency and flavor. But unless you’re really in the mood for a cocoa, stick to its specialty and get a coffee.

Panther Coffee: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, 3407 Main Hwy.

Honeybee Donuts

Do yourself a favor and take a nice stroll over here from campus and get yourself one of these donuts. They’re great. But this is not Annie’s Gotta Eat donuts today. Do yourself another flavor and do not order one of its hot chocolates. It seems enticing, let me tell you, with a whole “hot chocolate bar” featuring all kinds of toppings.

But this is a classic example of Miamians just not knowing how to do hot chocolate.

The majority of the toppings on the hot chocolate bar just don’t make any sense for the drink, such as sandy graham cracker crumbles and flavorless rainbow sprinkles. The most egregious – gummy bears. Who wants congealed gelatinous bears swimming in a tepid chocolate drink until they drown and dissolve into an artificial fruit-flavored blob clinging to clumps of chocolate powder at the bottom of the cup? Not me. Other options such as chocolate chips wouldn’t have even begun to melt in the drink that was the temperature of that last helping of lasagna you take after it’s been sitting out for an hour. Now that I think of it, the texture of the excessive amount of barely dissolved clumps of chocolate powder made the mouthfeel of the drink similar to little pieces of mushy lasagna noodles.

Honeybee Donuts: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Sunday. 7388 Red Road. Store may close if donuts are sold out earlier.

Green Gables Cafe

IMG_6026.png

Green Gables Cafe’s cocoa is last, not because it was the worst but because it completely defies categorization and comparison to the rest. It is its own creation. My fans (as if I have fans) out there who love culinary adventures and trying new things will want to head to Green Gables this cocoa season. The hot chocolate comes unsweetened and is made from organic cocoa beans. That means you can practically taste that nutrient-rich soil of tropical rainforests where the beans were grown. It tastes earthy but still manages not to taste like dirt. The steamed milk definitely helps to cut the bitterness of the unsweetened cocoa. But there’s no shame in adding a packet or two of the organic sugar that comes on the side.

Green Gables Cafe: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 327 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables.

Annie Cappetta is managing editor of The Miami Hurricane. She is a senior majoring in political science and ecosystem science and policy.

March 15, 2018

Reporters

Annie Cappetta

Annie Cappetta can be reached on Twitter at @acmcappetta and via email at acmcappetta@gmail.com


Virtual Edition
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
This top prep quarterback is considering Hurricanes — expected to visit

A six-pack of UM notes on a Friday: ▪ Four-star Oregon-based quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. told Ri ...

The Hurricanes women’s team opens NCAA Tourney with familiar foe. UConn could be next

On the eve of her team’s NCAA Tournament opener, University of Miami coach Katie Meier took the oppo ...

Where does the Hurricanes basketball team go from here? Will Walker, Brown stay or go?

The defeated and deflated Miami Hurricanes quietly packed up their bags and trudged out of their Ame ...

Last-second heave eliminates Canes — possibly kick-starts Cinderella run by Loyola-Chicago

Even before Donte Ingram broke Miami’s heart and sent the Hurricanes home from the NCAA Tournament w ...

NCAA Tournament: Loyola-Chicago upsets Miami on buzzer-beating 3

And so ends Miami's season. No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago's Donte Ingram hit a buzzer-beating ...

A Fulbright Future

From bringing communities together to understanding the impacts of urbanization on the groundwater s ...

The Trance of Tribe

Novelist Jennine Capó Crucet’s book talk on March 20 explores belonging, identity, and what it means ...

Enthralled by a Puppet and a Tony

Musical theatre students spent quality time learning (and laughing) with Avenue Q co-creator Jeff Ma ...

Blossoming Hemispheric Unity

The University of Miami takes concrete steps to become the hemispheric university as it builds a rel ...

The Popular Physicist

A UM physicist comments on the passing of British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. ...

Track Shines on Day 2 at Hurricane Invitational

The Canes closed out the Hurricane Invitational with a strong showing on the track and in the field ...

Rowing Kicks Off Cardinal Invitational

The University of Miami rowing team kicked off its spring season at the 2018 Oak Ridge Cardinal Invi ...

Miami Falls to Duke on the Road

The Hurricanes fell behind early and could not recover Saturday afternoon, falling to No. 23 Duke, 4 ...

WBB Falls to Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament Opener

The University of Miami women's basketball team had its superb 2017-18 season come to an end Sa ...

No. 50 Men's Tennis Squares Off with UCF Sunday

The University of Miami men's tennis team will go into a match ranked for the first time this s ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching