V's Take

Sex: There’s an app for that

It’s almost spring! The birds and the bees are buzzing, the flowers are blooming and a new cycle of life has begun – making all of us realize how dead we truly are on the inside. The best way to fill the void in your heart (and to fill other body cavities) is to find a bae on a dating app. Here’s my definitive ranking, from worst to best:

Plenty of Fish

First off, I’m allergic to shellfish so I don’t think I can be exposed to all the fish in the sea without a severe risk of anaphylactic shock.

Anyway, this app (and website, apparently) is popular with the older crowd looking for love, and I think that’s where it should stay. Even though it combines a Tinder-like swiping feature with a personality-based matching system, I don’t think you would actually want to meet anyone who hates themselves enough to download an app with this name.

Coffee Meets Bagel

I’m gluten sensitive, so I don’t think the bagel aspect of this app would work for me, either.

This app is basically like Tinder except you are given a currency called beans, and it costs beans to chat and match with people. Again, it’s aimed more toward adults, but we youths are apparently getting more desperate.

Also, beans sound suspiciously close to nuts, as in, “Hello attractive girl, I have busted 20 nuts to talk to you right now. Please notice me.” Yikes.

Bumble

I’m sure you’ve already guessed it – yep, I’m allergic to bees.

This is like the Sadie Hawkins Dance of dating apps because the females have to message the males first (hi, heteronormativity, I didn’t see ya there). I also assume that much like this app, Sadie Hawkins Dances have a horrid yellow color scheme.

So go ahead, Sarah, message Brad, because we know that he is all you are going to talk about for the next several months. But he’s going to break your heart, boo. Men like this app for a reason: they can swipe n’ snooze until you make the move.

Grindr/Her

As CupcakKe once said, “F*** out my way when you see me, I’m rollin’ with the LGBT.” That’s how I feel about the gay hookup apps Grindr and Her.

I find the whole concept really interesting. If you’re attractive, you basically get on-demand sex. If you’re unattractive, you call yourself “generou$$” and offer attractive guys and ladies money for on-demand sex. Capitalism is a good thing, my friends.

Just don’t catch feelings because even though “DL Frat BroJob” has also caught feelings, he’ll never show it.

Tinder

Swipe to the left. Swipe to the right. (Criss-cross!) Swipe into a deep depression because no one you like swipes right on you.

In my opinion, Tinder is where dating apps began, so it is where V will end this list.

Just remember to lie to your parents about where you met your bae. Pretty soon, after you have been lying to other people for so long, you’ll probably start to believe it yourself.

What did I leave off this list? Let me know by emailing dearv@themiamihurricane.com

March 5, 2018

Reporters

V'S Take


Virtual Edition
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes credit this for strong play, return to Top 25, head into ACC tournament

The Miami Hurricanes climbed back into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 24 on Monday, just in the ...

Here’s when the Hurricanes will play their spring football game

Spring practice is right around the corner. The University of Miami Hurricanes, fresh off a 10-3 sea ...

‘Cardiac kids’ did it again. Now, Miami hits postseason winners of four straight

Once again, with the game winding down to its final seconds, the Miami Hurricanes somehow, someway m ...

Freshman’s free throw seals Miami Hurricanes win on senior day

Just four days earlier, Miami played senior day spoilers at No. 9 North Carolina with a stunning, la ...

Photo Gallery: Hurricanes v. Virginia Tech Hokies | Saturday, March 3, 2018

Photo Gallery: Hurricanes v. Virginia Tech Hokies | Saturday, March 3, 2018 … Click to Continue » ...

Marching for Policy Change

UM students rally against gun violence, support Coral Gables commission resolution. ...

Why We Work

In this SEEDS “You Choose” Leadership Award workshop, employees discuss how social identities influe ...

Scholarships Fuel Future Opportunities

Stories of humble beginnings and dreams of opportunity highlighted the importance of a culture of ph ...

The Perfect Marriage

The first regional joint NAE-NAM symposium examines the promise of engineering-medical partnerships ...

Not His 'Darkest Hour'

Fatigued, in ailing health, and miffed that he'd been voted out of power, Winston Churchill vis ...

Grimstad Co-Leads Field After Day One of Hurricane Invitational

Sophomore Renate Grimstad's four-under-par round Monday paced the No. 24 University of Miami go ...

Nine Hurricanes Tackle NFL Combine in Indy

We're in Indianapolis to follow the nine Miami Hurricanes who earned invitations to the 2018 NF ...

Lonnie Walker IV Earns All-ACC Honors

Walker named Honorable Mention All-ACC and to All-Freshman Team. ...

Miami Releases 2018 Spring Football Practice Schedule

The University of Miami football program announced its 2018 spring practice schedule Monday. ...

Photo Gallery: W. Tennis vs. Pittsburgh

Pictures from the Miami women's tennis team's first ACC match of the season, a 4-0 victory ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching