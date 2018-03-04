Miami basketball secures No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament

Basketball, Cover, Sports

Freshman Chris Lykes takes a 3-pointer in a matchup against Virginia Tech March 3 at the Watsco Center. Lykes finished with 15 points and seven assists in a 69-68 Miami win.

Just two weeks ago, it was uncertain as to whether the Miami Hurricanes would even finish in the top half of the ACC standings. Now, the team has officially earned a No. 3 seed and a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, which starts next Tuesday, March 6, in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

No. 11-seed Syracuse will face off against No. 14-seed Wake Forest at 7 p.m. March 6. The winner of that game will play No. 6 North Carolina the following night at 9 p.m. Then the winner of that matchup advances to play Miami in the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 8.

After completing its season with a nail-biting 69-68 win over Virginia Tech, which came into the game with the same conference record as the Hurricanes, Miami recorded a conference record of 11-7, finishing in a four-way tie for third place in the ACC with Clemson, North Carolina State and North Carolina.

The Canes, who finished with a 22-8 overall record on the season, won the tiebreaker against all three teams based on a 2-1 collective record against them head-to-head.

In the matchup against the Hokies, the Hurricanes were down 68-66 with 1:13 remaining in the second half before a mid-range jumper by freshman Lonnie Walker IV to tie it and the free-throw by freshman Chris Lykes to win it with just three seconds left.

At that point, they just needed a North Carolina loss to Duke to secure a top-four seed. They got something even better – a North Carolina and a Clemson loss – which got them the No. 3 spot.

The UM win marked its fourth consecutive contest that was decided by three points or fewer, tying a record last set by Duke in 1984. The Canes’ last three games have been decided on the final possession.

“I told the team that they are like the Cardiac kids … They somehow are enjoying being on the edge at the ends of these games,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. “I’ve coached for 46 years, and I can never remember four consecutive games ending on the final possession and winning all four. The guys did a tremendous job.”

This is the third time Miami has locked in a top-three seed in the ACC Tournament since Larrañaga’s arrival seven years ago. His team holds a record of 8-5 in the tournament during that span.

March 4, 2018

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

