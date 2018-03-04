Edge, Movies

DKA’s take on Oscar nominees

In preparation for the Oscars and Delta Kappa Alpha’s watch party on March 4, we asked the film fraternity which flicks deserve – or don’t deserve – its nominations. Here are members’ picks:

Phantom Thread – Best Picture


“Phantom Thread,” a period drama set in 1950s London, is sophomore Lincoln Rodon’s choice for Best Picture. The film presents a conflicted relationship between a couturier and a waitress, each of whom is striving for power over the other.

“Daniel Day-Lewis is a chameleon of an actor,” Rodon said. “For all his great marks, however, it was his love interest Alma, played by Vicky Krieps, who surprisingly stole the show. Her character is both layered and strong-willed, and the dynamic of her and Woodcock pushing and pulling for control in their relationship is sensational.”

Call Me By Your Name – Best Picture


Senior and DKA President Sydney Gold’s choice for Best Picture is “Call Me By Your Name,” a coming-of-age love story about two young men based on the 2007 novel of the same name.

“It was the first movie in a while that made me feel something indescribable,” Gold said. “The chemistry between the actors was something I’ve never seen before, and the story was so purely about finding your soulmate and the heartbreak that’s on the line. I was so moved by all the moving pieces in the film.”

The Shape of Water – Best Picture


“The Shape of Water,” a fantasy-drama about a mute woman who falls in love with a scaly, humanoid creature, is senior Edward Punales’ pick for Best Picture.

“As a fan of classic monster movies, I’d prefer if the award went to ‘Shape of Water,'” Punales said. “It’s just such a loving and risky throwback to the old days, when monster flicks were gothic melodramas with lots of emotion and charming weirdness.”

Get Out – Best Picture

Senior Beliz Eryilmaz picked the horror-comedy “Get Out” for Best Picture. The film follows a black man as he visits the cabin where he will first meet his white girlfriend’s parents – and reveal some horrifying secrets.

“In my eyes, the winner should be ‘Get Out,'” Eryilmaz said. “It is a truly creative and original film and, as such, deserves Best Picture because of its multiple twist endings and funny tropes that it either follows or makes a point not to follow.”

The Florida Project – Best Supporting Actor


Senior Nicholas Punales named “The Florida Project,” an Orlando-based drama following an impoverished girl and her single mother, as his favorite film this season.

“’The Florida Project’ is an earnest-slice-of-life kind of film that was snubbed in the Best Picture category in favor of more bland affairs like ‘The Post’ or ‘Darkest Hour,'” Punales said. “It does, however, have a good chance to nab Best Supporting Actor for an endearing performance from Willem Dafoe.”

On the Oscars’ official website, you can read more about Best Picture nominated films that DKA didn’t mention, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as films nominated for other categories.

DKA and the Cinematic Arts Commission’s “A Night at the Oscars” watch party will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 4 in the Shalala Student Center ballrooms. Formal attire is encouraged. There will be plenty of snacks and photo ops.

Featured image courtesy PixaBay user kaihh.

March 4, 2018

Reporters

Haley Walker


Virtual Edition
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
‘Cardiac kids’ did it again. Now, Miami hits postseason winners of four straight

Once again, with the game winding down to its final seconds, the Miami Hurricanes somehow, someway m ...

Freshman’s free throw seals Miami Hurricanes win on senior day

Just four days earlier, Miami played senior day spoilers at No. 9 North Carolina with a stunning, la ...

Photo Gallery: Hurricanes v. Virginia Tech Hokies | Saturday, March 3, 2018

Photo Gallery: Hurricanes v. Virginia Tech Hokies | Saturday, March 3, 2018 … Click to Continue » ...

No. 11 Florida State women beat Miami 73-69 in ACCs

Imani Wright scored 20 points and No. 11 Florida State held off Miami's late rally for a 73-69 ...

Can you list Miami’s top sports figures? It's tough, but here's our list

Start an argument and drive yourself crazy in one undertaking. Try to rank Miami/South Florida’s cur ...

Marching for Policy Change

UM students rally against gun violence, support Coral Gables commission resolution. ...

Why We Work

In this SEEDS “You Choose” Leadership Award workshop, employees discuss how social identities influe ...

Scholarships Fuel Future Opportunities

Stories of humble beginnings and dreams of opportunity highlighted the importance of a culture of ph ...

The Perfect Marriage

The first regional joint NAE-NAM symposium examines the promise of engineering-medical partnerships ...

Not His 'Darkest Hour'

Fatigued, in ailing health, and miffed that he'd been voted out of power, Winston Churchill vis ...

Lonnie Walker IV Earns All-ACC Honors

Walker named Honorable Mention All-ACC and to All-Freshman Team. ...

Freshmen Back McKendry To Take Series

Less than 12 hours after Miami captured a 15-inning marathon on a walk-off hit from Alex Toral, the ...

Golf Hosts Three-Day Hurricane Invitational

For seventh straight year, the No. 23 University of Miami golf team will host the Hurricane Invitati ...

W. Tennis Earns 4-3 Road Win over No. 31 Clemson

The Miami women's tennis team edged No. 31 Clemson, 4-3, in thrilling fashion Sunday at the AU ...

Shakima Wimbley Helps USA Win 4x400m World Title

Shakima Wimbley's inaugural appearance at the IAAF World Indoor Championships ended with a gold ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching