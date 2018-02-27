Cover, Greek Life, News

DEVELOPING: UM Delta Gamma chapter issued cease and desist

The University of Miami women’s fraternity Delta Gamma has been reportedly mandated to cease and desist all operations while it is under investigation for alleged hazing, according to several students in Greek Life, including members of DG.

DG president Emily Gerstein sent out an e-mail Tuesday to the members notifying them of the order, according to a member of another sorority.

Gerstein could not be immediately reached for comment. All DG members were told to not speak to media about the investigation.

Multiple sources reported the cease and desist was issued after videos were posted on social media which showed the alleged hazing, and those videos were later sent to administrators.

UM Panhellenic Association President Abby Washer, who is a sister of DG, denied the hazing allegations and said administrators had not received videos. Washer also said the Greek community was informed only of “general allegations” against DG.

“The deans are very protective of our community and the women that are apart [sic]of it, and only ordered Delta Gamma to cease all functions so that they could properly investigate,” Washer said in an email. “They have no proof of any of these allegations actually being true at the moment, they are just taking precautions.”

The announcement to the larger Greek community was made during the Panhellenic meeting on Feb. 27, according to a post made in a private sorority group on Facebook. In the meeting all chapters in Panhellenic were notified that DG would be inactive while the investigation is underway.

Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Greek Life Cristina Luna said she had “no further comment” on Tuesday night and that she would be in touch with The Miami Hurricane on Wednesday evening.

Student Government Vice President-elect Catherine De Freitas, a sister of DG, said she did not have “any information” and could not comment because she was “not knowledgeable” on the matter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Annie Cappetta and Tommy Fletcher contributed to reporting.

February 27, 2018

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

Amanda Herrera can be reached via email at aherrera@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @_AmandaHerrera.

Isabella Cueto


