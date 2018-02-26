Baseball, Sports

McKendry, Cabezas take command in Canes win against Gators

Hurricanes Baseball

Hurricanes players celebrate following a score during game one of the series against the No. 1 Florida Gators Feb. 23 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Josh White

Miami’s pitching staff had no answer for Florida’s offense in the first two games of the series. But on Sunday, sophomore Evan McKendry and junior Andrew Cabezas rose to the occasion.

McKendry and Cabezas combined for a three-hit shutout to complete a 2-0 Hurricanes victory over the No. 1-ranked Gators Feb. 25 at Mark Light Field in front of 3,388 fans.

McKendry scattered two hits in six innings of work and struck out eight. Cabezas, who is UM’s closer, struck out five and allowed one hit over the final three innings.

Miami (3-4) picked up its first win against UF (7-1) since Feb. 27, 2016. The win breaks a four-game losing streak for UM and hands Florida, the defending national champions, its first loss of the year.

McKendry (1-1) picked up his first win of the year, bouncing back from the previous weekend when he surrendered four earned runs in a costly fourth inning. The sophomore took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, when India doubled to open up the frame.

“I definitely felt good,” McKendry said. “It took me time to find some of my pitches, but once I did, I got going. My off-speed was working, my changeup felt good and the fastball – I was locating it pretty well.”

Cabezas picked up his second save of the season.

“I know that they’re nasty and I know that they got good stuff, so it was nice to see them out there doing their thing and taking the whole game over,” redshirt senior outfielder Michael Burns said.

Back-to-back two-out doubles by freshman Willy Escala and Burns gave Miami a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

With the bases loaded for Florida in the top of the seventh inning, Cabezas kept UF off the scoreboard. The right-hander forced leadoff hitter Austin Langworthy to pop out to escape the jam.

Burns doubled the score in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to give him his second RBI on the day. Cabezas struck out the side to seal the deal in the ninth.

After struggling over the past week, Miami put one of its most consistent performances on display Feb. 25.

“Big thing for me today was for our team to understand what it means to be a good club,” UM coach Jim Morris said. “And they did that today. It gives our entire team confidence to win a game like that.”

“I think we grew as a team a lot this weekend,” Burns said. “We learned a lot all weekend – finally getting over the hump. Moving forward, we’re going to be a more intense, high-confidence team.”

Miami will look to keep confidence in its next outing against Florida Atlantic at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in Boca Raton, Florida.

February 26, 2018

Reporters

Michael Leyva


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Here’s what you need to know about UM game at No. 9 North Carolina

Last-minute heroics by University of Miami freshman Lonnie Walker IV knocked off Boston College and ...

Here’s what Mark Richt is expecting from his elite freshman playmakers

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Monday: ▪ Longtime recruiting analyst Tom Lemming said UM’s incoming ...

Hurricanes hand Gators first loss of the season

Sophomore Evan McKendry rebounded with a dazzling start, and No. 24 Miami handed No. 1 Florida its f ...

University of Miami strikes first, but No. 1 Florida dominates

The University of Miami got off to a dream start, but could not hold on against No. 1 and defending ...

Photo Gallery: UM v. Boston College | Feb. 24, 2018

Photo Gallery: UM v. Boston College | Feb. 24, 2018 … Click to Continue » ...

Hitting a High Note

Student a cappella group BisCaydence wins quarterfinals and advances to the next round in the intern ...

Ten Questions with Jacqueline Travisano

A closer look at the University of Miami's executive vice president for business and finance an ...

The Global Influence of Graham

The popular Christian minister preached to more people than any other evangelist in history. ...

Honoring Lives Lost

A vigil on the University of Miami campus, organized by UM students who graduated from Marjory Stone ...

Sea Secrets: Acclaimed Journalist Talks Sea-Level Rise

The latest speaker in the popular lecture series at the Rosenstiel School, Jeff Goodell, shared insi ...

McKendry Selected as ACC Pitcher of the Week

Sophomore righthander Evan McKendry was named Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week for his ...

Canes Hand No. 1 Florida First Loss of Season

Sophomore Evan McKendry rebounded with a dazzling start, and No. 24 Miami handed No. 1 Florida its f ...

WBB Tops Virginia Tech, 76-46, for 20th Win

The University of Miami women's basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 76-46 vict ...

Last-Second Heroics Push Miami Past Boston College, 79-78

Lonnie Walker IV's three with 2.4 seconds left propelled Miami past BC at the Watsco Center. ...

No. 24 Miami Drops Game Two to #1 Florida 8-2

No. 24 Miami dropped the second game of a rivalry series with No. 1 Florida Saturday night, falling ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching