Miami A La Mode: A Guide to the Coolest Ice Cream Spots in Town

Spring is quickly approaching and temperatures are rising. Grab your friends on a “sundae” afternoon and consider an ice cream road trip without ever leaving the county. From Downtown Dadeland to the Design District, there is plenty of ice cream to go around in the 305.

1. MadLab Creamery

Opened just this year, this Design District sweet shop quickly became my favorite ice cream spot. MadLab Creamery focuses on gourmet soft-serve ice cream (with edible glitter on top), decadent house-made chocolate and mouth-watering Japanese cheesecakes. When wandering through the Design District, there’s no way you can miss the store: The exterior is flanked on both sides by colossal ice cream cones, while the interior has whimsical touches, including pink walls and beautiful floors covered with hand-painted ice cream cones. MadLab is the perfect place to cool down after a long day of shopping.

140 NE 39th St., Miami, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

madlabcreamery.com

2. Serendipity Yogurt & Cafe

This hole-in-the-wall shop quickly transformed from a 2014 Art Basel pop-up into a Miami favorite. Visit Surfside’s Serendipity Yogurt & Cafe and try deciding between the many flavors – just a warning, it will be tough. If you’re up for a new flavor experience, try breakfast cereal or blueberry crumble. As the shop’s name suggests, there’s nothing better than discovering something unexpectedly pleasant.

9457 Harding Ave., Surfside

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Saturday.

serendipitycreamery.com



3. Lulu’s Nitrogen Ice Cream

Ever heard of an ice cream shop with its own adopted cow? Enter Lulu, the namesake and official cow of Lulu’s Ice Cream. The shop only uses local dairy and flavors available at the farms in Homestead. You pick your base and flavor, and the ice cream is frozen right in front of you with liquid nitrogen. There are classics – such as vanilla, coffee and cookies & cream – but why not try a seasonal flavor, such as strawberry cheesecake or piña colada? Stop in for some locally-sourced deliciousness in Downtown Miami.

Omni Hotel, 2001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Open 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

lulus-icecream.com

4. Mr. Kream

Located in Wynwood and just over a year old, this ice cream shop is anything but ordinary. The parlor is inspired by hip-hop culture, with ice cream flavors named after different artists, like A$AP Rocky Road and LL Cool Crunch. Let your imagination soar as you decorate your frozen treat with edible spray paint. If you prefer beer floats, mimosa popsicles or flavored coffee, Mr. Kream has that, too. After you order, grab a seat and enjoy the live DJ. Music and ice cream do make a winning combo. In the words of ’90s hip-hop artist Vanilla Ice, “Anything less than the best is a felony,” right?

2400 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Open 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m Monday through Thursday, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

mrkreamwynwood.com

5. CREAM

Head up to Aventura, where you’ll find the newly expanded California brand CREAM, for custom-built ice cream sandwiches, sundaes and ice cream tacos. For the sandwiches, choose from a variety of bases: cookies, brownies, waffles or even Do’sants – a hybrid of a doughnut and a croissant. Fill your sandwich, taco or cone with classic French vanilla or, if you’re feeling more adventurous, “Cin-Ful Churro” or “Me Want Cookie.” CREAM has gluten-free and vegan options as well, so no matter what your dietary needs, get ready to indulge.

18719 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

Open 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

creamnation.com





6. Jeremiah’s Ice

If ice cream isn’t your thing, don’t fret. Stroll down U.S. 1 to the Party City shopping center in South Miami and you’ll find the newest dessert shop in town, Jeremiah’s Ice. The fruity, neon concoctions are delicious on their own, but ask for a gelati if you want the full Jeremiah’s experience. Pick your Italian ice, then get it swirled with vanilla frozen yogurt. The convenient location and wide array of flavors make Jeremiah’s an easy treat to beat the heat.

6220 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

Open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

jeremiahsice.com