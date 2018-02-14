Uncategorized

Donna Shalala to become member of Congress?

Donna_Shalala_Portrait_2011-884x1024.jpg

Photo Courtesy: UM Media

Donna Shalala is thinking about vying for a Congressional seat in the upcoming 2019 midterm elections, but she’s not 100 percent sure just yet.

In an interview with The Miami Herald, the former president of the University of Miami said she was “weighing the kind of work that it will take to get elected.” She also said she wanted to make sure there’s support for her to run.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks surrounding Shalala’s potential interest in running for Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s seat in Congress. Ros-Lehtinen, an incumbent since 1989 and UM alumna, represents Florida’s 27th District in Congress but will retire after this year.

Though Shalala, 77, spent 14 years as UM’s president, she’s no stranger to politics. Shalala became the Secretary of Health and Human Services in 1993 under Bill Clinton’s administration. She held the position until 2001 when she was appointed as UM’s fifth president.

During her tenure, she launched the Momentum fundraising campaign in 2003 and raised about $1.4 billion in support for scholarships, research and facility improvements. Almost 10 years later, the Momentum 2 campaign was launched and surpassed its $1.6 billion goal in 2015.

Shalala stepped down in 2015 to become the president of the Clinton Foundation. She returned to UM in 2017 as a tenured professor after leaving the Clinton Foundation in April of that year.

However, not all of Shalala’s presidency was smooth sailing. In 2006, maintenance employees working at UM went on a hunger strike to protest low wages and lack of health care. In 2011, the university’s athletics department was rocked by a Ponzi scheme involving booster Nevin Shapiro and UM’s football team.

Still, Shalala would be one of the most, if not the most, recognized name on the ballot. If she decides to run, Shalala will be going up against a slew of candidates in the democratic primary, such as Miami Beach Commissioners Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and Ken Russell.

Shalala will retire from teaching at UM after this year to campaign for the position should she decide to run.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

February 14, 2018

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

Amanda Herrera can be reached via email at aherrera@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @_AmandaHerrera.


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes stifled by Virginia, and what they learned as they chase postseason berth

The University of Miami Hurricanes, desperate for a resume-building win over top-ranked Virginia lat ...

Photo gallery: Virginia at Miami | Tues., Feb. 13, 2018

View photos from the Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes game Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Coral Ga ...

Do the Miami Hurricanes even want to play Arkansas State? UM official wouldn’t say

The University of Miami football team will begin on-field preparation for the 2018 season when sprin ...

Here’s how the Miami Hurricanes baseball team hopes to get back to the NCAA tournament

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is set on getting back to the NCAA tournament after its 44-year r ...

Here’s what you should know about the Miami Hurricanes’ new revamped cornerback group

UM cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph won’t have ball-hawking corner Malek Young, whose career ended becau ...

A Discussion About Climate Change

A panel of University of Miami faculty talked about the impacts of climate change during a meeting o ...

‘If Not Now, When?’

UM Hillel transforms a blank wall into a call to action to build engagement and bring effective chan ...

Blending Technology and Talent

Students in the Laptop Ensemble at the Frost School of Music are among the first in the country to u ...

Statement from University of Miami President Julio Frenk on the Appointment of the New Harvard University President

In response to the selection of the new leader of Harvard University, University of Miami President ...

Exploring Atheism and Secularism

The creation of an endowed chair for the study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secular Ethics demonstrates ...

W. Tennis Takes State’s Top Spot in ITA Rankings

The Miami women's tennis team held its place in the Oracle/ITA rankings this week, checking in ...

Miami Falls at Home to Top-Ranked Virginia

Freshman guard Chris Lykes scored a career-high 19 points, but it wasn't enough as the Canes fe ...

WBB Wraps up Homestand with Pittsburgh

The Miami women's basketball team is set to play its third straight home game Thursday at 7 p.m ...

Quick Hits with Taylor Burrell

Quick Hits gives University of Miami volleyball fans an opportunity to get to know the student-athle ...

Miami Athletics Kicks off Building Women Champions Campaign

Miami Athletics launched the Building Women Champions campaign Sunday. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching