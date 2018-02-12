Academics, Cover, News

University names endowed chair in the study of atheism, humanism and secular ethics

Anjan Chakravartty has been named to the University of Miami’s – and the nation’s – first endowed academic chair in the study of atheism, humanism and secular ethics.

Chakravartty serves as a philosophy professor at the University of Notre Dame and director of the university’s John J. Reilly Center for Science, Technology and Values. He will begin his new position at UM July 1.

The university announced its intention to create the chair, which was endowed by a $2.2 million donation from retired businessman Louis Appignani, in May 2016. Since then, the search for the perfect candidate has been an extensive and hush-hush process.

The atheism chair was the fifth of 100 endowed chairs President Julio Frenk announced he intended to recruit before the university’s centennial in 2025.

chakradartty-940x528.jpg

Photo courtesy UM News.

February 12, 2018

Reporters

Isabella Cueto


About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

