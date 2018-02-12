Community, Edge, Fashion

Project HEAL joins ISHINE365 in body-positive bathing suit campaign

Instead of succumbing to diet culture this spring break, embrace your body with one of ISHINE365’s self-love-promoting swimsuits. Students in Project HEAL Miami have partnered with ISHINE365 to bring the swimsuits to campus Feb. 14.

Project HEAL is a nonprofit organization with the goal of funding in-patient treatment for those struggling with eating disorders and promoting the idea that full recovery is possible. The organization has chapters throughout North America, including UM chapter Project HEAL Miami.

Senior Danielle Lowe, chapter president and music therapy major, said she got involved with Project HEAL after struggling with an eating disorder and seeking treatment.

“My life completely changed when I went to treatment and entered recovery,” Lowe said. “After taking time off of school and really getting the most extensive care someone could dream of, while also realizing I was one of the very few that had access to this experience, I realized I had to do something about it.”

Sometimes, less fortunate patients have to leave treatment before they are ready, and some can’t afford to go at all.

“Everyone deserves a chance at life without their eating disorder,” Lowe said. “Access to care and support should not be a question, concern or privilege, but an unwavering guarantee.”

As for Project HEAL Miami’s partnership with ISHINE365 and its sister company, Two Piece Mafia, Lowe said it happened by chance.

“I noticed these great bathing suits one night when I couldn’t sleep and was doing the thing they always tell you not to do when you can’t sleep, scroll through Instagram,” she said. “I contacted them explaining what Project HEAL was about, and ISHINE365 was in.”

The company happened to be hosting a weeklong warehouse sale in South Miami. It invited Project HEAL Miami to table at its store and agreed to donate a portion of the week’s sales to Project HEAL’s national treatment grant fund.

Screen Shot 2018-02-08 at 2.18.04 PM.png

Two Piece Mafia's "love. your. body." spring 2018 bathing suit in black. Photo courtesy ISHINE365

Lowe and three other members of the Miami chapter attended the warehouse sale on Feb. 4, where they provided information to shoppers about Project HEAL and wrote positive body image affirmations on the dressing room mirrors for shoppers to read.

27783815_183075849119449_1936323927_n.jpg

Senior Danielle Lowe writes a positive message on the mirror at the event. Photo courtesy Project HEAL

After the successful warehouse sale, ISHINE365 decided to co-host a “flea market” sale and donation booth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 on the Foote Green. The company will accept gently-used clothes that donors have negative associations with, such as clothes that are too small and make them feel bad about themselves or motivate them toward unhealthy weight loss.

These clothes will be resold to benefit ISHINE365 and Project HEAL’s charitable goals. ISHINE365 will also be selling its signature “love. your. body.” swimsuits at a special UM discount.

Follow @ProjectHEAL and @ISHINE365 on social media for more information, or visit their websites at theprojectheal.org and ishine365.com.

Screen Shot 2018-02-07 at 7.13.04 PM.png

February 12, 2018

Reporters

Haley Walker


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The back story on Canes’ little known D-tackle and the ‘skinny, fast kid’ at D-end again

University of Miami coach Craig Kuligowski is considered among the finest defensive line coaches in ...

Why UM missed out on these recruits and why a coach told angry fans to ‘shut their mouth’

Some Hurricanes notes on a Thursday in the wake of National Signing Day: ▪ Even though UM finished w ...

UM coach to freshman guard: “Continue to be a pest”

The freshmen and the bench came up big-time for the 25th-ranked University of Miami in Wednesday’s 8 ...

UM staves off Wake Forest with barrage of threes

The Miami Hurricanes, back into the Top 25 and eager to prove they belong there, staved off pesky Wa ...

Photo gallery: Wake Forest at Miami Hurricanes | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018

View photos from the Wake Forest and Miami Hurricanes men's basketball game on Wed., Feb. 7, 20 ...

Exploring Atheism and Secularism

The creation of an endowed chair for the study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secular Ethics demonstrates ...

A Sinkhole to the Past

The University of Miami is hosting a full-day conference on the archeological significance of Little ...

Advancing Scholarship across the Americas

The University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas announces 11 seed grants for 23 ...

Luis Santeiro Shares His Memoir

Nearly 200 people turned out for a reading by the lead writer of the popular bilingual sitcom, ‘¿Qué ...

Enhancing the Patient Experience with Technology

Students in the School of Architecture's Healthcare Design Studio create a talking exam-room wa ...

Miami Athletics Kicks off Building Women Champions Campaign

Miami Athletics launched the Building Women Champions campaign Sunday. ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Bucknell, 7-0

The University of Miami men's tennis team (5-2) captured its fourth straight victory Sunday aft ...

UM Honors 11 Student-Athletes at 4th Annual Celebration of Women's Athletics Presented by adidas

Miami Athletics honored 11 of its student-athletes Sunday at the fourth annual Celebration of Women ...

WBB Drops Decision to No. 12 Florida State

Erykah Davenport recorded her ninth double-double of the season, but it wasn't enough as Miami ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Rolls Past FAU, 4-2

The University of Miami men's tennis team (4-2) continued its strong play at home Sunday aftern ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching