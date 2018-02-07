Photo of the Week: Drake Visits the U

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
This week’s photo of the week comes from Visual’s Editor, Hunter Crenian, capturing rapper, Drake, smiling to a wave of students from the Moss Terrace of the Shalala Student Center while filming the music video to his new song “God’s Plan” Monday Feb. 7. Drake also granted a $50,000 educational scholarship to junior, Destiny James, who is currently studying Public Health.
Hundreds of students and staff showed up to the Lakeside Patio Monday afternoon to see Drake and be apart of the "God's Plan" music video. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
One of multiple camera operators stand above the crowd as they try and capture the reactions of the students to Drake's impromptu appearance. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian