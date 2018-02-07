Photo, Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week: Drake Visits the U

_DSC0476-3.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

This week’s photo of the week comes from Visual’s Editor, Hunter Crenian, capturing rapper, Drake, smiling to a wave of students from the Moss Terrace of the Shalala Student Center while filming the music video to his new song “God’s Plan” Monday Feb. 7. Drake also granted a $50,000 educational scholarship to junior, Destiny James, who is currently studying Public Health.

_DSC0582-2.jpg

Hundreds of students and staff showed up to the Lakeside Patio Monday afternoon to see Drake and be apart of the "God's Plan" music video. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0605-2.jpg

One of multiple camera operators stand above the crowd as they try and capture the reactions of the students to Drake's impromptu appearance. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0407.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

February 7, 2018

Reporters

Hunter Crenian


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
National Signing Day live updates: The #Storm18 class commits to the Hurricanes

As the sun was rising just past 7 a.m. Wednesday and fax machines and emails across the nation were ...

Canes’ #Storm18 recruiting class heading to the home stretch. There could be surprises.

Wait. National Signing Day still hasn’t happened? Hard to believe that what occurred Wednesday, Dec. ...

Here’s why analysts say UM fans should be excited about this incoming offensive class

A Miami Hurricanes offense that ranked a mediocre 59th in the country in scoring and loses its top t ...

The Miami Hurricanes will be well represented at the NFL Combine with these 9 players

Nine former University of Miami football players will have the chance to impress scouts ahead of the ...

Canes #Storm18 class ‘clearly’ is Top 10, regardless of signing day —and here is why

The Miami Hurricanes, like most major football programs, are hoping that National Signing Day on Wed ...

Luis Santeiro Shares His Memoir

More than 150 people turned out for a reading by the creator of the popular bilingual sitcom, ‘¿Qué ...

Enhancing the Patient Experience with Technology

Students in the School of Architecture's Healthcare Design Studio create a talking exam-room wa ...

Ellie Goldenberg Lives on in Memorial Scholarship

Three UM B.F.A. musical theatre majors are the first recipients of scholarship named in honor of the ...

Advancing Interdisciplinary Research to Tackle Societal Problems

Five interdisciplinary teams are the inaugural recipients of grant funding from U-LINK—the UM Labora ...

Writing Beyond the Margins

At Students of Color Symposium, motivational speaker Octavia Yearwood encourages students to expand ...

Miami Golf Repeats Triumph at UCF Challenge

Junior Dewi Weber and sophomore Renate Grimstad (215) led the field at the Eagle Creek Golf Club. ...

Michelle Atherley Named ACC Performer of the Week

The University of Miami's Michelle Atherley was named ACC Women's Indoor Field Performer o ...

WBB Opens Homestand with No. 23 NC State

The Miami women's basketball team plays its first of three straight home games Thursday at 7 p. ...

Jackson Selected to ACC Autonomy Committee

For the second straight year, Demetrius Jackson was among those student-athletes announced by the At ...

No. 25 Miami Entertains Wake Forest Wednesday

Canes and Demon Deacons square off at 7 p.m. at Watsco Center. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching