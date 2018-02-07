Edge, Fashion

How to slay this Valentine’s Day

Who doesn’t like to look cute and trendy, whether you’re with that special someone, with best friends or by yourself? Here are some fun outfits to wear on Valentine’s Day – you’ll be ready to spend the day any way you please.

For the ones who want to get dressed up –

Sass and Class

Screen Shot 2018-02-03 at 9.38.38 AM.png

You can never go wrong with a fun and flirty dress for a formal night out. The booties add an edgy touch to an otherwise elegant look. A black cross body bag is a timeless accessory that perfectly complements this ensemble. For a touch of class, add a pair of dangling pearl earrings.

Sleek and Chic

Screen Shot 2018-02-03 at 9.38.49 AM.png

This is a classic masculine look for anyone who wants to get dressed up — a simple slim-fit white shirt with black skinny pants. Add a leather belt and shoes to pull it all together.

For those who want a laid-back vibe —

Don’t Distress

Screen Shot 2018-02-03 at 9.38.56 AM.png

Embrace your glamorous side while still keeping casual in this fashion-forward look. Combine the stereotypical Valentine’s Day style with a bit of grunge. The ripped jeans and sporty sneakers make the outfit more of a daytime look, but adding the red top elevates it from “walk in Vizcaya” to “Drinks a la Playa”

Kicked Back

Screen Shot 2018-02-03 at 9.39.04 AM.png

This look is for the guy who wants to look like he isn’t trying too hard but still thinks it’s important to look good. Pair a simple T-shirt, jeans and sneakers with a gold chain to create the perfect elevated but chill dinner outfit.

February 7, 2018

Reporters

Anika Bhavnani


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
National Signing Day live updates: The #Storm18 class commits to the Hurricanes

As the sun was rising just past 7 a.m. Wednesday and fax machines and emails across the nation were ...

Canes’ #Storm18 recruiting class heading to the home stretch. There could be surprises.

Wait. National Signing Day still hasn’t happened? Hard to believe that what occurred Wednesday, Dec. ...

Here’s why analysts say UM fans should be excited about this incoming offensive class

A Miami Hurricanes offense that ranked a mediocre 59th in the country in scoring and loses its top t ...

The Miami Hurricanes will be well represented at the NFL Combine with these 9 players

Nine former University of Miami football players will have the chance to impress scouts ahead of the ...

Canes #Storm18 class ‘clearly’ is Top 10, regardless of signing day —and here is why

The Miami Hurricanes, like most major football programs, are hoping that National Signing Day on Wed ...

Luis Santeiro Shares His Memoir

More than 150 people turned out for a reading by the creator of the popular bilingual sitcom, ‘¿Qué ...

Enhancing the Patient Experience with Technology

Students in the School of Architecture's Healthcare Design Studio create a talking exam-room wa ...

Ellie Goldenberg Lives on in Memorial Scholarship

Three UM B.F.A. musical theatre majors are the first recipients of scholarship named in honor of the ...

Advancing Interdisciplinary Research to Tackle Societal Problems

Five interdisciplinary teams are the inaugural recipients of grant funding from U-LINK—the UM Labora ...

Writing Beyond the Margins

At Students of Color Symposium, motivational speaker Octavia Yearwood encourages students to expand ...

Miami Golf Repeats Triumph at UCF Challenge

Junior Dewi Weber and sophomore Renate Grimstad (215) led the field at the Eagle Creek Golf Club. ...

Michelle Atherley Named ACC Performer of the Week

The University of Miami's Michelle Atherley was named ACC Women's Indoor Field Performer o ...

WBB Opens Homestand with No. 23 NC State

The Miami women's basketball team plays its first of three straight home games Thursday at 7 p. ...

Jackson Selected to ACC Autonomy Committee

For the second straight year, Demetrius Jackson was among those student-athletes announced by the At ...

No. 25 Miami Entertains Wake Forest Wednesday

Canes and Demon Deacons square off at 7 p.m. at Watsco Center. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching