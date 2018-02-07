How to slay this Valentine’s Day

Who doesn’t like to look cute and trendy, whether you’re with that special someone, with best friends or by yourself? Here are some fun outfits to wear on Valentine’s Day – you’ll be ready to spend the day any way you please.

For the ones who want to get dressed up –

Sass and Class





You can never go wrong with a fun and flirty dress for a formal night out. The booties add an edgy touch to an otherwise elegant look. A black cross body bag is a timeless accessory that perfectly complements this ensemble. For a touch of class, add a pair of dangling pearl earrings.

Sleek and Chic

This is a classic masculine look for anyone who wants to get dressed up — a simple slim-fit white shirt with black skinny pants. Add a leather belt and shoes to pull it all together.

For those who want a laid-back vibe —

Don’t Distress

Embrace your glamorous side while still keeping casual in this fashion-forward look. Combine the stereotypical Valentine’s Day style with a bit of grunge. The ripped jeans and sporty sneakers make the outfit more of a daytime look, but adding the red top elevates it from “walk in Vizcaya” to “Drinks a la Playa”

Kicked Back

This look is for the guy who wants to look like he isn’t trying too hard but still thinks it’s important to look good. Pair a simple T-shirt, jeans and sneakers with a gold chain to create the perfect elevated but chill dinner outfit.