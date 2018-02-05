Basketball, Commentary, Sports

Lonnie Walker IV proving to be NBA player in the making

Lonnie Walker IV

Hurricanes freshman Lonnie Walker IV floats through the air for the layup against the Duke Blue Devils Jan. 15 at the Watsco Center. Miami surrendered a 13-point lead in the final eight minutes and lost 80-74. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

Lonnie Walker IV’s stock is rising with professional scouts, and there’s a growing chance that he will play in the NBA come fall 2018.

After averaging nearly 18 points and shooting 41 percent on three-pointers over his last seven games, Walker is projected to be selected with the No. 17 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in the latest 2018 mock draft, according to nbadraft.net.

The freshman from Reading, Pennsylvania, is only getting better and more comfortable with each game. If the trend continues, he could be the first Miami Hurricane ever selected in the top 14, making him the first lottery pick in program history. He would also be the fifth drafted in the first round.

“He’s only scratching the surface of how good he can become,” coach Jim Larrañaga said. “He’s got himself in a really good place mentally. I’m real proud of the way he is growing as a player and as a teammate.”

Walker got off to a slow start for the first two months of the season. Some attributed this to the recovery process after dealing with a torn right meniscus in July 2017. He was out for three months. Others thought it was the difficulty in adjusting to the college game and coming off the bench that led to his struggles.

But the 6-foot-5 guard is a consistent starter now and has found his rhythm. He has upped his intensity on both sides of the court and led the Hurricanes in shot attempts in five of their last seven games. This new role has allowed him to flourish and take over on any given night.

Lonnie Walker IV

Freshman Lonnie Walker IV skies for two of his 25 points against the Louisville Cardinals. Miami would go on to win 78-75 Jan. 24 at the Watsco Center. Walker was just one point shy of his career high. Photo credit: Josh White

“At this point, I don’t really feel like I’m fully a freshman anymore,” Walker said. “I have grown a lot these past few months. I know what I can do, and my teammates know what I can do. I just have to understand my capability.”

There were high expectations for Walker from the moment the 2017-2018 season tipped off. Given that he was a five-star recruit with NBA-level size, athleticism and ability to score at will, the fact he is proving to be one of the best young players in the country isn’t shocking to anyone.

But the ability to will a team to victory, something Walker has done multiple times already this season, is something that can’t be taught.

“I don’t like trailing – I don’t like losing at all,” Walker said after a win against Pittsburgh. “I kind of get into my tunnel vision mode to the point where I just feel like I have to take over. I can do whatever I want to do if I put my mind to it.”

In close game situations against Louisville, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, Walker took the game into his own hands, leading Miami with scoring runs all by himself.

Lonnie Walker IV

Freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV switches hands to convert the acrobatic layup around two defenders to tie the game at 69 apiece with 4.8 seconds remaining Jan. 24 at the Watsco Center. The Hurricanes won 78-75 over the Cardinals. Photo credit: Josh White

“I don’t really believe in the word pressure,” Walker said. “It’s all about picking things up to another level.”

He has elevated himself on defense, too, providing game-saving blocks against Louisville and Florida State.

“I think his game is elevated because his confidence is up,” Larrañaga said. “His knowledge of what we’re doing and what he is expected to do is up. We have been running several plays for him, and he has been delivering.”

His teammates see his potential as well, especially fellow freshman guard Chris Lykes, who has also elevated his play since the start of the season.

“I have never seen someone so dedicated,” Lykes said. “There really isn’t anything he can’t do.”

The NBA Draft is in June, and with the way Walker is playing, many teams will have their eyes on him.

February 5, 2018

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes #Storm18 class ‘clearly’ is Top 10, regardless of signing day —and here is why

The Miami Hurricanes, like most major football programs, are hoping that National Signing Day on Wed ...

Here’s UM’s plan to boost defense this week and address a big potential concern in 2019

Lots of UM chatter on a Monday, with two shopping days left before National Signing Day: ▪  For year ...

The Miami Hurricanes have a shot at landing all four of these unsigned defensive stars

There’s only one college in the nation that has a shot at landing all four of American Heritage’s un ...

Canes relied on something that isn’t their strength to hold off the Hokies

When asked how important his team’s latest victory was as far as building an NCAA Tournament resume, ...

Here’s who the Miami Hurricanes are targeting in final days of recruiting

Regardless of what happens in the next few days, this will end up being a very good UM recruiting cl ...

Enhancing the Patient Experience with Technology

Students in the School of Architecture's Healthcare Design Studio create a talking exam-room wa ...

Ellie Goldenberg Lives on in Memorial Scholarship

Three UM B.F.A. musical theatre majors are the first recipients of scholarship named in honor of the ...

Advancing Interdisciplinary Research to Tackle Societal Problems

Five interdisciplinary teams are the inaugural recipients of grant funding from U-LINK—the UM Labora ...

Writing Beyond the Margins

At Students of Color Symposium, motivational speaker Octavia Yearwood encourages students to expand ...

The Power of Miami

The University of Miami’s business school has changed its name to be more in tune with the city it r ...

Walker IV Named ACC Co-Rookie of Week

Freshman guard earns honor for second straight week. ...

W. Tennis Adds Match against Georgia State

Miami head women's tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Monday the addition of a Feb. 24 ...

WBB Notches 92-72 Road Triumph at UNC

The University of Miami women's basketball team scored a season-high 92 points and picked up a ...

Men's Tennis Downs Iowa 5-2

The University of Miami men's tennis team completed a perfect home-opening weekend thanks to a ...

Miami Posts Strong Opening Round at UCF Challenge

The University of Miami women's golf team continued its strong play on Sunday, as it opened com ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching