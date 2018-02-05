Drake makes surprise visit to campus to present scholarship, perform

The most current information is available on Twitter @MiamiHurricane. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 5, students began gathering on the second floor of the Shalala Student Center. Hip hop superstar Drake was rumored to be on campus, and students were abuzz with the possibility.

Quickest way to form a crowd of college students? Have @Drake spontaneously show up on campus. pic.twitter.com/ufoznJ7ekt — Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) February 5, 2018

By 4:15 p.m., the first two floors of the SSC were almost completely filled before students were directed by police to clear the building unless they were studying, and crowds filled out by the Lakeside Patio stage area.

Representatives from Cash Money Records patrolled the area with signs stating students in the vicinity were consenting to be filmed. Hundreds of students and staff with production equipment had gathered by around 4:30 p.m.

A representative from Cash Money Records confirmed Drake was on campus and would be granting a scholarship to a student and filming part of a music video.

The $50,000 scholarship was granted to student Destiny James, whose Facebook profile says she is studying biology on a pre-denistry track. James could not be immediately reached for comment.

VIDEO: @Drake gives UM student Destiny James a $50,000 scholarship check outside @frostschoolum before performing on the @UMiamiSCC Moss Terrace. pic.twitter.com/yOlEE0zZbD — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

Milind Khurana, a junior studying neuroscience and political science, has been friends with James since freshman year. “She deserves it; she’s one of the nicest people I know,” Khurana said, mentioning that James is involved with United Black Students. “She works really hard.”

WPLG reported that Drake earlier surprised students at Miami Senior High School with a $25,000 check to go to the school and an announcement that he would design and supply new uniforms for the students. It also reported that he filmed part of the music video for his single “God’s Plan” at the school.

HAPPENING NOW: students singing to @Drake who is on the Moss Terrace in the Shalala Student Center. pic.twitter.com/VvNxYUQNhN — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

Around 5:20 p.m., Drake began performing from his single “God’s Plan” on the Moss Terrace on the third floor of the SC. In addition to cameras filming his performance in the SSC, there was also footage taken of the crowds gathered around the SSC and the patio.

Drake was seen by students inside the SSC walking across the third floor after his performance on the Moss Terrace, sporting a University of Miami sweatshirt. During the filming, he threw up his hands in the U multiple times.

THROWING UP THE 🙌: @Drake shows some UM pride during his performance on the Moss Terrace. pic.twitter.com/KQ9W0455fC — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

At 5:43 p.m., Drake entered a vehicle that had been parked behind the SSC for the duration of his time on campus. As the vehicle pulled away with Drake inside, a crowd gathered around Miller Drive to try to catch last glimpses, while other students dispersed.

NOW: bye, @Drake! Students crowd around the motorcade and chase it down Miller Drive. pic.twitter.com/RR5i19MlcB — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

Staff of The Miami Hurricane contributed to reporting.