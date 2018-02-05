Community, Edge, Movies

DKA shows creative fraternities can be just as successful as Greeks

If you’ve been to the Bill Cosford Cinema, the School of Communication or any cinematic arts events on campus, you’ve probably met a DeKa.

Delta Kappa Alpha, or DKA as it is commonly known, is UM’s gender-inclusive professional cinematic arts fraternity, and DeKa is the nickname affectionately given to its members.

“We’re a family of likeminded people who share similar interests in filmmaking, the entertainment industry and motion pictures,” said senior Rund Shami, a motion pictures major.

DKA offers hands-on experience for both student filmmakers and film enthusiasts. There are always opportunities for student collaboration, so trying one’s hand at a new skill, such as screenwriting or directing, is always encouraged.

“I was very nervous about doing anything production-wise,” said senior Edward Puñales, a journalism major who serves as DKA’s unofficial sound engineer. “I was intimidated by the technical aspect, by the social aspect. Since I joined, I’ve not only written some stuff but I’ve also been a crew member on a bunch of sets. I’ve directed three short films myself, which was really scary.”

DKA pools its resources and skills to take on big projects. The most recent venture was a web series called “Meme Boy.” Members have worked on the series for more than a year and are planning to release it on YouTube soon. They have also planned a film festival, White Carnation, to highlight the fraternity’s work.

DKA also hosts its popular annual horror film festival, “Scares and Scores,” in partnership with the Society of Composers and an Oscars viewing party with the Cinematic Arts Commission.

The fraternity prides itself on a positive, ongoing relationship with professors at the School of Communication. DKA was even asked to weigh in on decisions regarding the film curriculum.

“They reworked 151, which is the basic level film production class, based on our suggestions,” said former DKA president Sydney Gold. “It showed that they really trust our opinions.”

Although UM’s chapter has only been on campus for four years, it was recognized in summer 2017 as one of the top three chapters of DKA.

To find out more about DKA and to keep up with upcoming events, follow @UMiamiDKA on social media.

February 5, 2018

Reporters


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes #Storm18 class ‘clearly’ is Top 10, regardless of signing day —and here is why

The Miami Hurricanes, like most major football programs, are hoping that National Signing Day on Wed ...

Here’s UM’s plan to boost defense this week and address a big potential concern in 2019

Lots of UM chatter on a Monday, with two shopping days left before National Signing Day: ▪  For year ...

The Miami Hurricanes have a shot at landing all four of these unsigned defensive stars

There’s only one college in the nation that has a shot at landing all four of American Heritage’s un ...

Canes relied on something that isn’t their strength to hold off the Hokies

When asked how important his team’s latest victory was as far as building an NCAA Tournament resume, ...

Here’s who the Miami Hurricanes are targeting in final days of recruiting

Regardless of what happens in the next few days, this will end up being a very good UM recruiting cl ...

Enhancing the Patient Experience with Technology

Students in the School of Architecture's Healthcare Design Studio create a talking exam-room wa ...

Ellie Goldenberg Lives on in Memorial Scholarship

Three UM B.F.A. musical theatre majors are the first recipients of scholarship named in honor of the ...

Advancing Interdisciplinary Research to Tackle Societal Problems

Five interdisciplinary teams are the inaugural recipients of grant funding from U-LINK—the UM Labora ...

Writing Beyond the Margins

At Students of Color Symposium, motivational speaker Octavia Yearwood encourages students to expand ...

The Power of Miami

The University of Miami’s business school has changed its name to be more in tune with the city it r ...

Walker IV Named ACC Co-Rookie of Week

Freshman guard earns honor for second straight week. ...

W. Tennis Adds Match against Georgia State

Miami head women's tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Monday the addition of a Feb. 24 ...

WBB Notches 92-72 Road Triumph at UNC

The University of Miami women's basketball team scored a season-high 92 points and picked up a ...

Men's Tennis Downs Iowa 5-2

The University of Miami men's tennis team completed a perfect home-opening weekend thanks to a ...

Miami Posts Strong Opening Round at UCF Challenge

The University of Miami women's golf team continued its strong play on Sunday, as it opened com ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching