Miami survives late-game scare to defeat Virginia Tech

After a tough loss against the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals last week, the Miami Hurricanes needed a bounce-back performance.

Led by seniors Erykah Davenport and Keke Harris, the Canes delivered just that, defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies 82-78 Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Davenport finished with 22 points, 16 of which came in the first half, while Harris scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds off the bench, securing her first career double-double.

A victorious Katie Meier chattin' with TV as her Hurricanes pick up a quality win in Blacksburg. pic.twitter.com/TjDtzp36ym — Canes Women's BBall (@CanesWBB) January 28, 2018

Miami (15-7, 5-4 ACC) led for nearly the entire contest, but saw a lead as high as 17 get cut to two with under a minute left after a 16-5 Virginia Tech (14-8, 3-6 ACC) run.

But a forced turnover and some late-game free throws sealed the victory for the Hurricanes, who have won their last 13 games against the Hokies. Miami didn’t hit a field goal in the final 3:17.

V-Tech has lost four of its last five games.

Rachel Camp led the Hokies with a season-high 25 points, hitting 9 of her 15 shots. Redshirt junior Regan Magarity scored 17 points, hitting the 1,000 career point mark in her time at V-Tech.

UM junior forward/center Emese Hof, who scored 20 against Louisville, had just seven points on 2-of-3 shooting and four fouls, but she hit the last two crucial free-throws for the win.

Virginia Tech had problems offensively and defensively, recording 10 turnovers and 10 fouls in the first half.

In the first half, the Canes were hot from the three-point line, hitting 6 of 8 from long range.

The Hokies ended the first half on a scoring drought that lasted the final 2:48 of the second quarter.

Miami looks next to play on the road against North Carolina at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Dean Smith Center.

Virginia Tech looks to get back on track when it faces off against Syracuse at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Carrier Dome.