Lonnie Walker IV, Canes use late run to defeat Panthers

On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Jim Larrañaga called Bruce Brown Jr. the face of the program.

However, with the sophomore guard sidelined due to a foot injury, freshman phenom Lonnie Walker IV stole the spotlight on Wednesday evening at the Watsco Center.

The reigning ACC Co-Rookie of the Week notched 16 points and five rebounds, including a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line, to lead Miami past Pittsburgh 69-57.

“He’s got himself in a really good place mentally,” Larrañaga said of Walker. “I think his teammates are recognizing that and are trying to get him the ball. I’m real proud of him for the way he is growing as a player and as a teammate.”

Anthony Lawrence II finished with his first career double-double. The St. Petersburg, Florida, native tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman point guard Chris Lykes, who made his second career start, tallied 13 points and five assists, including 10 points after the halftime break. Sophomore Dewan Huell registered 11 points and six rebounds.

“When people talk about Chris [Lykes] and they’re surprised at what he’s doing, I tell people every day, ‘That’s a lifestyle for that kid,’” Walker IV said.

Miami led by as many as 13, but the Panthers used a 14-0 run to gain its first lead of the evening, 44-43 with 10:43 left in the second half.

Larrañaga and the Hurricanes took a timeout to make a crucial adjustment.

UM changed to a zone defense.

“The guys were very active in the zone,” Larrañaga said. “With the emergence of Lonnie [Walker IV] and Sam [Waardenburg] it gave us good size in the zone. I thought that was the difference in the game. We did a really good job in the zone of limiting them.”

After going scoreless for more than five minutes, the Canes responded offensively.

Walker IV rattled off seven straight points to spur a 14-2 run for Miami.

The Canes never looked back.

“I don’t like trailing. I don’t like losing at all,” Walker IV said. “I kind of got into my tunnel vision mode to the point to where I just felt like I had to take over.”

All eight Miami (16-5, 5-4 ACC) players that logged minutes registered points.

Senior point guard Ja’Quan Newton came off the bench for the first time since Feb. 27, 2017. Newton only scored three points and was whistled for a technical foul midway through the second half. Newton didn’t return to the floor.

Pittsburgh (8-15, 0-10 ACC) finished with three players in double figures. Jared Wilson-Frame registered a game-high 17 points including five three pointers. Marcus Carr chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds while Parker Stewart tallied 11 points.

With the loss, Pitt dropped its 10th straight contest. The Panthers have yet to register a win over a power-five opponent, dropping to 0-8.

The Panthers shot 100 percent from the free throw line, but only attempted three shots from the line.

“I thought a big thing in the game was we got into the bonus with 11 minutes to play and never got to the foul line except for a technical foul and an and-one,” Pittsburgh head coach Kevin Stallings said. “We had it in a great spot and then we stopped creating fouls.”

The Canes next play Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Cassell Coliseum.

Pittsburgh returns home to host No. 19 North Carolina at 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Peterson Events Center.