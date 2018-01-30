Basketball, Cover, Sports

Bruce Brown out six weeks after foot injury

Bruce Brown Jr.

Sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. goes up for the contested layup in an 80-74 Miami win over Florida State Jan. 7 at the Watsco Center. Brown finished with 23 points, going 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. Photo credit: Josh White

The University of Miami announced Tuesday that sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. will undergo surgery after sustaining a left foot injury during practice Monday. Brown is expected to miss approximately six weeks, which would mean a return right around March Madness.

Brown has been the Hurricanes’ most versatile player, leading the team in rebounds, assists and steals per game at 7.1, 4.0 and 1.3, respectively. He is also second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.4 points per game.

Brown has battled injuries all season, including a nagging injury to his non-shooting left hand that caused him to miss one game and to play with tape around his pointer and middle fingers.

He has struggled to shoot the ball efficiently this season, hitting just under 42 percent of his attempts, but is still a vital part of UM’s offense. This is a huge blow for the Hurricanes who lose one of their primary ball handlers.

It is not confirmed who will start over Brown, but it will likely be either sophomore D.J. Vasiljevic or freshman Chris Lykes.

January 30, 2018

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM baseball eager to begin again after 44-year postseason streak came to an end

The last time we left the Miami Hurricanes baseball players their heads were down with the dreaded r ...

What Miami football coaches want to see from one of the Hurricanes’ dynamic playmakers

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ A UM official said of all the things that happened o ...

Miami Hurricanes recruit Mark Pope gives his thoughts on his speed and UM quarterbacks

Hurricanes wide receiver recruit Mark Pope of Miami Southridge would have put on a real show earlier ...

The Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville women’s game Thursday was extra-loud. Here’s why.

Thousands of excited, squealing elementary schoolchildren were at the Watsco Center on Thursday for ...

UM freshman dominated in Louisville win. Coach says ‘He’s only scratching the surface’

Five takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes’ 78-75 overtime win over the Louisville Cardinals on Wednes ...

Out of the Darkness

A student event featuring an interactive tunnel displaying images, videos and other elements sheds l ...

Aboard the F.G. Walton Smith

Explore the Rosenstiel School’s distinctive resource for scientific research—a 96-foot, state-of-the ...

Impacts of an Oil Spill

Rosenstiel School professor talks about the devastating impacts of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, ...

Bring DREAMers Fully into American Life

Presidents at three higher education institutions in Miami "lend our unified voices” to the cal ...

Helping Brazilian English Teachers Build Professional Skills

Thirty high school English teachers from Brazil are spending six weeks at UM in a new skill-building ...

Miami Wins Florida Challenge

The University of Miami women's golf team opened 2018 on a high note Monday, as it captured the ...

Lonnie Walker IV Named ACC Co-Rookie of Week

Freshman guard scored 48 points in two games last week. ...

WBB Earns Eighth Straight Road Win over VT, 82-78

The University of Miami women's basketball team picked up a big road win over the Hokies behind ...

Canes to Open Spring Slate at Florida Challenge

The University of Miami women's golf team returns to the course for the first time this spring ...

Women's Tennis Falls at No. 13 Auburn, 4-2

Despite grabbing singles victories from No. 36 Estela Perez-Somarriba and Ana Madcur, the No. 17 Mia ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching