Baseball, Sports

Canes poised to put 2017 shortcoming behind them

Romy Gonzalez

Junior Romy Gonzalez makes clean contact during the Orange and Green World Series Nov. 6-11 at Mark Light Field. The scrimmage was a best-of-five series to finish off fall baseball. Photo credit: Josh White

The Miami clubhouse fell silent.

After finding out they wouldn’t be making the postseason for the first time in 45 years, the Hurricanes were dejected. It was like a bad dream.

“It was the toughest year of my coaching career without question,” head coach Jim Morris said at Miami’s first day of spring practice. “I wouldn’t be coaching 25 years if I had many of those seasons at Miami. It’s definitely a motivation to get better, for me and for our team.”

But this year, the Canes are poised to start a new run.

“We certainly haven’t forgotten about that,” senior left-handed ace Jeb Bargfeldt said. “It has fueled us throughout the fall. It has fueled us throughout our workouts.”

Despite suffering an off year, Miami still has its sights set high. The College World Series are in June in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Since day one, the goal is Omaha,” said junior outfielder Danny Reyes, who transferred from Broward College after spending the 2016 season at the University of Florida. “Anything less than Omaha is not a good year.”

And if the Hurricanes needed any extra motivation, the 2018 campaign will be the 25th and final season for Morris.

“It’s going to be an emotional year for me,” Morris said. “I think we have a good club. I’m excited about the talent level we have this year.”

Miami garnered multiple preseason top 25 rankings, including a No. 9 ranking by Perfect Game USA.

Bargfeldt said the team has a strong combination of new players and veterans, who have experienced both success and failure.

“We’re a type of team that can beat you in a number of different ways, if we play to our full potential,” he said.

The Hurricanes return 2017 team MVP Romy Gonzalez, who finished with a team-high 11 home runs and 38 RBI. Bargfeldt, who was an All-ACC second team honoree, had a 7-3 record as a starter with a 2.28 ERA. Junior reliever Andrew Cabezas recorded a 2.15 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 62.2 innings pitched.

Miami also brings back hard-throwing, right-handed sophomore Gregory Veliz, redshirt senior outfielder Michael Burns and junior reliever Frankie Bartow.

UM adds a recruiting class ranked No. 8 by Baseball America, headlined by right-handed starting pitcher Christopher McMahon and infielders Raymond Gil and Alex Toral.

McMahon, who is hopeful to return by late March after undergoing offseason knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, was picked by the Atlanta Braves in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft, while Gil was selected in the 37th round by the Oakland Athletics.

Toral, who was ranked No. 199 according to Baseball America’s top 500 draft-eligible prospects, went undrafted.

“They work as hard as anyone else,” Bargfeldt said of the newcomers. “They get here early and they leave late. Those are things you can’t coach. Those are things you possess yourself. The torch is being passed to them this year.”

Although the lineup might feature young players, the Canes starting rotation should remain intact from a year ago. Bargfeldt, Veliz and Evan McKendry will most likely headline the weekend, while Michael Mediavilla should get the first crack during the week.

“There are five or six guys that could be ones or twos on different staffs throughout the country,” Bargfeldt said of Miami’s rotation. “I think that’s something we used to our benefit. I think throughout the fall, all we’ve done is compete against each other, and that’s just made us better.”

Miami kicks off its season with a three-game series against Rutgers at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Mark Light Field.

January 29, 2018

Reporters

Josh White


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM baseball eager to begin again after 44-year postseason streak came to an end

The last time we left the Miami Hurricanes baseball players their heads were down with the dreaded r ...

What Miami football coaches want to see from one of the Hurricanes’ dynamic playmakers

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ A UM official said of all the things that happened o ...

Miami Hurricanes recruit Mark Pope gives his thoughts on his speed and UM quarterbacks

Hurricanes wide receiver recruit Mark Pope of Miami Southridge would have put on a real show earlier ...

The Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville women’s game Thursday was extra-loud. Here’s why.

Thousands of excited, squealing elementary schoolchildren were at the Watsco Center on Thursday for ...

UM freshman dominated in Louisville win. Coach says ‘He’s only scratching the surface’

Five takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes’ 78-75 overtime win over the Louisville Cardinals on Wednes ...

Aboard the F.G. Walton Smith

Explore the Rosenstiel School’s distinctive resource for scientific research—a 96-foot, state-of-the ...

Impacts of an Oil Spill

Rosenstiel School professor talks about the devastating impacts of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, ...

Bring DREAMers Fully into American Life

Presidents at three higher education institutions in Miami "lend our unified voices” to the cal ...

Helping Brazilian English Teachers Build Professional Skills

Thirty high school English teachers from Brazil are spending six weeks at UM in a new skill-building ...

A ‘Glocal’ Response

Global and local efforts needed to respond to biological threats, UM President Julio Frenk warned at ...

Lonnie Walker IV Named ACC Co-Rookie of Week

Freshman guard scored 48 points in two games last week. ...

WBB Earns Eighth Straight Road Win over VT, 82-78

The University of Miami women's basketball team picked up a big road win over the Hokies behind ...

Canes to Open Spring Slate at Florida Challenge

The University of Miami women's golf team returns to the course for the first time this spring ...

Women's Tennis Falls at No. 13 Auburn, 4-2

Despite grabbing singles victories from No. 36 Estela Perez-Somarriba and Ana Madcur, the No. 17 Mia ...

W. Tennis Blanks UCSB in Season’s First Dual Match

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team dominated its first dual match of the spring, defeating UC ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching