Opinion

New year to turn a hopeful tide for women

“Respect my existence or expect resistance.”

This was just one of the phrases inked on thousands of posters seen at women’s marches across the nation on Jan. 20.

Starting this year off with a battle cry for gender equality inspires one to muse about what lies ahead. There’s been much discussion of 2018 being the “Year of the Woman.” While this term is certainly reductive – implying women’s rights only merit a single year of advocacy – there is nonetheless hope that this will, in fact, be a year of great strides toward gender equality.

For starters, we have an unparalleled deluge of women running for local and national offices. According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers, 397 women are running – or are likely to run – for the U.S. House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm election, with 79 planning to run for governor.

Stirred to action by Trump’s reactionary policies, such as granting employers the right to deny insurance coverage for contraception, women are tenaciously entering the battleground. It’s plain and simple – no one understands the needs and struggles of women better than women. Though running doesn’t guarantee election, this is a strident move toward equality.

Even outside of Washington, revolutionary women are coming to the forefront. Several of the nation’s largest Fortune 500 companies have recently named women as chief executives, and there is no telling what they will accomplish in 2018. Bozoma Saint John, former marketing executive at Apple Music, was sought after to be the new chief brand officer for Uber in June 2017. Meanwhile, Rosalind Brewer, former CEO of Walmart’s Sam’s Club and first African-American or female to ever be a Walmart CEO, took on the role of chief operating officer for Starbucks in September 2017.

We’re seeing women’s stories on the bookshelves this year, too. Meg Wolitzer’s “The Female Persuasion,” the story of a young college student on the cusp of her future; Meaghan O’Connell’s “And Now We Have Everything,” a memoir on unexpected motherhood; and Michelle Dean’s “Sharp,” an investigation into the lives of some of history’s most brilliant minds, including Susan Sontag and Nora Ephron, will all hit bookstores within the next few months.

While, luckily, female authors and stories aren’t necessarily a new development, these books boast a unique nuance and specificity in dealing with the female experience.

The strongest defense against prejudice is knowledge, and the biggest impact we can make in the world of women’s rights is shining a light on women’s stories. By voicing their concerns in the political arena, guiding some of the nation’s biggest industries and writing about their experiences, women are infusing themselves into the contemporary culture on every front. Year of the woman? No, let’s make this the century of the woman.

Dana Munro is a sophomore majoring in musical theater.

Featured photo is a file photo from The Miami Hurricane.

January 28, 2018

Reporters

Dana Munro


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM baseball eager to begin again after 44-year postseason streak came to an end

The last time we left the Miami Hurricanes baseball players their heads were down with the dreaded r ...

What Miami football coaches want to see from one of the Hurricanes’ dynamic playmakers

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ A UM official said of all the things that happened o ...

Miami Hurricanes recruit Mark Pope gives his thoughts on his speed and UM quarterbacks

Hurricanes wide receiver recruit Mark Pope of Miami Southridge would have put on a real show earlier ...

The Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville women’s game Thursday was extra-loud. Here’s why.

Thousands of excited, squealing elementary schoolchildren were at the Watsco Center on Thursday for ...

UM freshman dominated in Louisville win. Coach says ‘He’s only scratching the surface’

Five takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes’ 78-75 overtime win over the Louisville Cardinals on Wednes ...

Aboard the F.G. Walton Smith

Explore the Rosenstiel School’s distinctive resource for scientific research—a 96-foot, state-of-the ...

Impacts of an Oil Spill

Rosenstiel School professor talks about the devastating impacts of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, ...

Bring DREAMers Fully into American Life

Presidents at three higher education institutions in Miami "lend our unified voices” to the cal ...

Helping Brazilian English Teachers Build Professional Skills

Thirty high school English teachers from Brazil are spending six weeks at UM in a new skill-building ...

A ‘Glocal’ Response

Global and local efforts needed to respond to biological threats, UM President Julio Frenk warned at ...

WBB Earns Eighth Straight Road Win over VT, 82-78

The University of Miami women's basketball team picked up a big road win over the Hokies behind ...

W. Tennis Blanks UCSB in Season’s First Dual Match

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team dominated its first dual match of the spring, defeating UC ...

W. Tennis Heads to Auburn for ITA Kick-Off Weekend

The Miami women's tennis team is set to play its first two dual matches of the spring this week ...

WBB Travels for First Meeting with Virginia Tech

The Miami women's basketball team will play the opener of two matchups this year against Virgin ...

No. 24 MBB Falls in OT at Florida State, 103-94

The Hurricanes dropped a tough battle to Florida State, 103-94, in overtime. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching