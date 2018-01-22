Basketball, Sports, Tennis

Sports Roundup: UM basketball picks up wins, Canes tennis falls short

Men’s Basketball

The Miami Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with an 86-81 win over North Carolina State Jan. 21. Sophomore Bruce Brown led the Canes with 19 points and nine assists.

Next, UM faces Louisville, a team adjusting after the loss of former head coach Rick Pitino. He was dismissed in September 2017 following an FBI investigation dealing with a corruption scandal.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Watsco Center.

Women’s Basketball

Miami is on a three-game winning streak, and senior captain Erykah Davenport has recorded a double-double in each matchup. She is averaging 13.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game during that span.

UM looks to continue the trend against Louisville 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Watsco Center. Tip-off is early to accommodate Elementary School Day, an event in which kids take a field trip to watch the Canes.

Men’s Tennis

The Hurricanes suffered a 5-2 loss to No. 14-ranked Mississippi State Jan. 21.

Miami captured the doubles point with 6-1, 7-6 victories but then dropped five of six singles matches.

UM will begin a five-game homestand 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Georgia Southern University.

January 22, 2018

