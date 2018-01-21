Cover, Football, Sports

Canes cornerback to have career-ending surgery

Malek Young

Sophomore cornerback Malek Young wears the Turnover Chain for the second time in 2017 after an interception in a 41-8 Miami victory over Notre Dame on Nov. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

University of Miami athletics released some devastating news on Sunday, announcing that sophomore cornerback Malek Young will undergo career-ending surgery to his neck because of an injury sustained during the Orange Bowl game against Wisconsin Dec. 30.

It was reported on CanesInSight.com Saturday night that Young’s career looked to be over because of an injury to the vertebrae in his neck. UM confirmed the report a day later.

“After discussions with my family and the UM medical staff, we have determined that my football career should come to an end,” Young said. “I look forward to getting healthy, working towards my degree and continuing to support my teammates, as I know they will continue to support me.”

Young, who played in all 13 games for the Hurricanes this past season and recorded 43 tackles and two interceptions, has received an abundance of support from teammates, coaches and Miami alum.

Young, a native of Fort Lauderdale, was one of Miami’s best defensive backs in 2017 and received national attention as the first Hurricane to wear the Turnover Chain, back in the season-opening 41-13 victory over Bethune Cookman Sept. 2.

The surgery will be performed by the University of Miami medical team.

“While we’re disappointed that Malek’s football career is over, his health is our top priority,” head coach Mark Richt said. “Malek is a terrific young man, one who I’m confident will go on to accomplish great things. He will remain on full scholarship, and we will support him every step of the way.”

