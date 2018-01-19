Canes lose top freshman for extended period of time

Miami freshman right-handed pitcher Christopher McMahon underwent surgery this week to repair a left knee injury, according to multiple sources, and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

McMahon suffered the injury during offseason workouts in his hometown of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound freshman was the No. 100-ranked prospect heading into the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, according to MLBPipeline.com

The Bayard Rustin High School product was selected in the 33rd round of the draft by the Atlanta Braves, but decided to honor his commitment with the University of Miami. He posted a record of 8-0 with a 0.77 ERA as a senior, striking out 83 batters in 54.1 innings.

McMahon is expected to compete for a spot in the Hurricanes’ starting rotation once he returns.

The Canes were ranked No. 9 in the Perfect Game preseason top 25 poll and garnered a No. 20 ranking by College Baseball Newspaper.

UM returns a group of 15 letterwinners from the 2017 season and added a recruiting class ranked No. 8 by Baseball America.

Miami begins its 2018 campaign with a three-game series against Rutgers on Feb.16-18 at Mark Light Field. This will be the 25th and final season for Hurricanes head coach Jim Morris.