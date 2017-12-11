Basketball, Sports, Tennis

Sports Roundup: Week of 12/11

Women’s Basketball

The Hurricanes pulled off their biggest win of the season so far in a 65-54 victory over the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats Dec. 10 at the Watsco Center.

Led by freshman Endia Banks’ 12 points and eight assists, UM put forth a well-balanced effort, with four players scoring in double-figures. Senior center Erykah Davenport recorded her third double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Miami held Kentucky to just 32 percent shooting.

The Canes play their final game of a seven-game home stand when they host Alabama State 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Watsco Center.

Men’s Basketball

Miami received a lot of good news Dec. 11.

The Hurricanes have moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, their highest ranking since 2013. It was also announced that freshman guard Lonnie Walker was named ACC Rookie of the Week after scoring a career-high 26 points to lead UM to a 69-54 win over Boston University Dec. 5.

The Canes will travel to Washington D.C. to face off against George Washington University at noon Dec. 16. The game will be a homecoming for freshman guard Chris Lykes, who is from Mitchellville, Maryland.

Women’s Tennis

UM will kickoff the spring season by hosting the Miami Spring Invite Jan. 19-21 in the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

The competition will give the Hurricanes a chance to show off their skills against some of the best teams in the country.

December 11, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami Hurricanes move up to No. 6 in AP basketball poll; Canes freshman honored

It was a good day for the Miami Hurricanes basketball team. They moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 ...

Balanced Miami women topple 20th-ranked Kentucky 65-54

Erykah Davenport and Shaneese Bailey made key plays back-to-back late in the game and four players s ...

Shrinking Fish, Fins on Monday, Heat abroad lead our latest Hot Button Top 5 list

1. MARLINS: Jeter's Fish trade Gordon. Stanton next?: While others spend -- like the Angels to ...

UM football coach wants early recruits to ‘sign the dadgum’ paperwork

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ With the first ever early signing period just two we ...

Hey, Coach Richt, what about that QB? Coaches celebrate Orange Bowl between recruiting

University of Miami coach Mark Richt and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst sat on a stage poolside at the ...

Commencement Profile: Vanessa Tercero

Seeking a college experience within a diverse community, this graduate found her home away from home ...

Commencement Profile: S. Molly Dominick

Graduating with Comedic Timing ...

Commencement Profile: Claudia Campano

The top graduate from UM's School of Education and Human Development shines in the classroom. ...

Commencement Profile: Tracy Ehrlich

‘Part-Time Junior’ Sculpts Her Way to a B.F.A. ...

Real-Life Learning Rewards

Students in University of Miami’s School of Communication’s Orange Umbrella Student Consultancy garn ...

Miami Moves to No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

Hurricanes earn highest ranking since March 2013. ...

Walker IV Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Walker IV recorded a career-high 26 points, seven rebounds in the win over Boston U. ...

WBB Topples No. 20/23 Kentucky, 65-54

The University of Miami women's basketball team earned an impressive 65-54 win over No. 20/23 K ...

WBB Meets No. 20/23 Kentucky at Watsco Center

After its longest break of the season thus far, the University of Miami women's basketball team ...

Berrios Wins Pop Warner College Football Award

Miami senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios, a double major in finance and entrepreneurship, was name ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching