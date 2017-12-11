Sports Roundup: Week of 12/11

Women’s Basketball

The Hurricanes pulled off their biggest win of the season so far in a 65-54 victory over the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats Dec. 10 at the Watsco Center.

Led by freshman Endia Banks’ 12 points and eight assists, UM put forth a well-balanced effort, with four players scoring in double-figures. Senior center Erykah Davenport recorded her third double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Miami held Kentucky to just 32 percent shooting.

The Canes play their final game of a seven-game home stand when they host Alabama State 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Watsco Center.

Men’s Basketball

Miami received a lot of good news Dec. 11.

The Hurricanes have moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, their highest ranking since 2013. It was also announced that freshman guard Lonnie Walker was named ACC Rookie of the Week after scoring a career-high 26 points to lead UM to a 69-54 win over Boston University Dec. 5.

The Canes will travel to Washington D.C. to face off against George Washington University at noon Dec. 16. The game will be a homecoming for freshman guard Chris Lykes, who is from Mitchellville, Maryland.

Women’s Tennis

UM will kickoff the spring season by hosting the Miami Spring Invite Jan. 19-21 in the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

The competition will give the Hurricanes a chance to show off their skills against some of the best teams in the country.