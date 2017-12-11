Campus Life, Environment

Q: Why are the ducks on campus?

_MG_8957.jpg

William Searcy studies birds and other wildlife on the University of Miami's Coral Gables campus including the Muscovy ducks that are invasive species in South Florida. Photo credit: Tej Joshi

William Searcy is a professor of ornithology at UM, specializing in behavioral ecology and animal communication. Although the campus ducks might be a charming yet strange element of UM life, Searcy is no stranger to analyzing wildlife. He received his doctorate in zoology from the University of Washington in Seattle and has had a long and decorated career in ornithology. In 2014, he was awarded The Exemplar Award, given to individuals who have made major contributions to public policy by “valuing the knowledge resident in academia and using research and analysis” to craft solutions to policy problems, according to the Animal Behavior Society.

He shared insight on birds and other wildlife on UM’s Coral Gables campus, including during the removal process of a number of the Muscovy ducks in 2016 due to health and safety concerns. Searcy said the removal of the ducks would have no major impact on the campus ecosystem. Now, he tells more about his profession and the wildlife on the campus.

TMH: How did you first get involved in ornithology?

WS: Well, it was through a class I took when I was an undergraduate at UC-Berkeley. I took a class called natural history of the vertebrates, a very famous field course. And part of that was looking at birds out in the field, and I really fell in love with it, and it all followed from there.

TMH: Why did you decide to specialize in ornithology and not a different aspect of zoology?

WS: In large part, it is because you can observe them [birds]so well in nature. They are primarily visual and auditory, so their two main modes of communication are by sounds and by sight. Also, they are very active in the day, while mammals are often mostly active at night when they are hard to see. You can watch birds and follow their communication behavior in a way that you can’t with mammals or fish.

TMH: How would you describe the amount of wildlife on UM’s campus?

WS: I’d say we sort of fall in the middle of the distribution. It is true that we have some really interesting bird species on campus, and the lake especially attracts a variety of birds. But there are other campuses that have larger numbers of birds. Those are campuses that are more rural.

TMH: How would you generally describe the types of species on UM’s campus?

WS: Miami in general has a lot of invasive species, and there are some invasive birds on campus that are really cool. The blue and gold macaws are quite spectacular. There are a whole lot of invasive lizards on campus, and they are at very high densities, so that is very fun.

TMH: What about the Ibis and Muscovy ducks? They seem to be everywhere on campus.

WS: Well, the ibis are great. They are beautiful and they are native. The Muscovy ducks are a little different in that they are an invasive species in Florida. South Florida has a whole lot of fresh water marshes, and the ibises like salt water marshes. What’s different about the ibises is that they flock together, and we often have flocks of ibises on campus.

TMH: Can students interact with wildlife on campus?

WS: In general, it is best not to interact with wildlife. I’d be surprised if you could actually pet any of these birds. But people do feed ducks, and having small children feed ducks is fine.

December 11, 2017

Reporters

Tej Joshi


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami Hurricanes move up to No. 6 in AP basketball poll; Canes freshman honored

It was a good day for the Miami Hurricanes basketball team. They moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 ...

Balanced Miami women topple 20th-ranked Kentucky 65-54

Erykah Davenport and Shaneese Bailey made key plays back-to-back late in the game and four players s ...

Shrinking Fish, Fins on Monday, Heat abroad lead our latest Hot Button Top 5 list

1. MARLINS: Jeter's Fish trade Gordon. Stanton next?: While others spend -- like the Angels to ...

UM football coach wants early recruits to ‘sign the dadgum’ paperwork

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ With the first ever early signing period just two we ...

Hey, Coach Richt, what about that QB? Coaches celebrate Orange Bowl between recruiting

University of Miami coach Mark Richt and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst sat on a stage poolside at the ...

Commencement Profile: Vanessa Tercero

Seeking a college experience within a diverse community, this graduate found her home away from home ...

Commencement Profile: S. Molly Dominick

Graduating with Comedic Timing ...

Commencement Profile: Claudia Campano

The top graduate from UM's School of Education and Human Development shines in the classroom. ...

Commencement Profile: Tracy Ehrlich

‘Part-Time Junior’ Sculpts Her Way to a B.F.A. ...

Real-Life Learning Rewards

Students in University of Miami’s School of Communication’s Orange Umbrella Student Consultancy garn ...

Miami Moves to No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

Hurricanes earn highest ranking since March 2013. ...

Walker IV Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Walker IV recorded a career-high 26 points, seven rebounds in the win over Boston U. ...

WBB Topples No. 20/23 Kentucky, 65-54

The University of Miami women's basketball team earned an impressive 65-54 win over No. 20/23 K ...

WBB Meets No. 20/23 Kentucky at Watsco Center

After its longest break of the season thus far, the University of Miami women's basketball team ...

Berrios Wins Pop Warner College Football Award

Miami senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios, a double major in finance and entrepreneurship, was name ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching