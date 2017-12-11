Campus Life, News

News Briefs: Week of 12/11

Pancakes with Pat

When: 9-10 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Space between Shalala Student Center and Food Court

The last couple of weeks of school are hard for many people. If you’re looking for an energy boost, fuel yourself with free pancakes and hot chocolate with Vice President for Student Affairs Pat Whitely. She will be joined by members of Student Government, Omicron Delta Kappa and ‘Canes Care for ‘Canes. All food and beverages are free.

K[no]w More

When: Dec. 13

Shirt distribution noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 in UC Breezeway

Where: University of Miami campuses

An initiative created by UM students Evelyn Mangold and Maddie Xilas, the K[no]w More campaign will look to bring hundreds of women on campus together to wear matching shirts with the slogan K[no]w More. The campaign seeks to demand the university do more to support and educate the community about sexual assault. There have been nearly 300 orders for shirts which will be distributed on Dec. 12 in the UC Breezeway. Extra shirts will be available for purchase.

PAMM Free Community Night: Tech Takeover

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Pérez Art Museum Miami

The PAMM will host a showcase of Miami’s tech startups. The night will include presentations from different businesses using technologies in different ways to transform the community, such as Breeze Creative, an interactive experience design company, and Code/Art Miami, a non-profit organization working to increase the number of girls studying computer science. The event is part of a weekend-long tech takeover seeking to merge art and technology.

December 11, 2017

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

Amanda Herrera can be reached via email at aherrera@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @_AmandaHerrera.


Virtual Edition

