Opinion

A new kind of home for the holidays

It’s a given: everyone wants to be home for the holidays. The media depict people racing and rushing through traffic to make it back home, while others wait for their significant others under the mistletoe. The season’s most popular schema is a loving family huddled together a living room by a fire and an oversized Christmas tree, menorah or other festive symbol to represent this special time.

However, as a college student, being at school for a large portion of this jolly time of year can feel a little different. Your family is not around to bake holiday cookies with you or to bring you hot chocolate. You can’t walk outside to be welcomed by a snowy, winter wonderland.

For many students, the holiday season was always celebrated at home with friends and family – that is, before college. Now that we spend a significant portion of this season at school – even more so because of Hurricane Irma – how does this affect one’s views on the “home for the holidays” tradition?

It’s strange becoming an adult and realizing that you’re going to have to achieve that sense of “home” in a whole new place. I have been dealing with this realization for a while, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

I went to boarding school throughout high school, so a large portion of the holiday season was spent away from home. When you live and develop relationships in a new community, it becomes your home as well. You come to foster a new sense of family and belonging.

My roommate and I have decorated our room to celebrate the holidays, and friends and I are planning on doing a Secret Santa gift swap. We are all here to support each other. If you do not feel that you have established a strong enough sense of home here yet, go reach out to those around you. Engage within your community, whether it be your floor in your dorm or the larger Miami community. Go to holiday-themed events to meet some new friendly faces. There are countless community-wide activities, such as gingerbread decorating events in the dorms, which can make your holiday experience at college a lot more welcoming and warm.

We are all growing up, and as this happens we make homes for ourselves, meet important people in our lives and find new senses of belonging. So whenever you are down about having a shortened time in your hometown for the holidays, remember that you have a home and a huge family, all in the same position as you, here at the U.

Alexandra Aiello is a freshman at the University of Miami.

Featured photo courtesy pixabay user jill111.

December 11, 2017

Reporters

Alexandra Aiello


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Shrinking Fish, Fins on Monday, Heat abroad lead our latest Hot Button Top 5 list

1. MARLINS: Jeter's Fish trade Gordon. Stanton next?: While others spend -- like the Angels to ...

UM football coach wants early recruits to ‘sign the dadgum’ paperwork

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ With the first ever early signing period just two we ...

Hey, Coach Richt, what about that QB? Coaches celebrate Orange Bowl between recruiting

University of Miami coach Mark Richt and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst sat on a stage poolside at the ...

GorillaPosition.com interview with Canes baller turned wrestler

Former pro wrestler and promoter The Tennessee Stud Ron Fuller was interviewed by Ryan K. Boman of T ...

Army All-American four-star 2018 quarterback chooses Miami Hurricanes

The University of Miami has its future quarterback. Jarren Williams, a consensus four-star, dual-thr ...

Commencement Profile: S. Molly Dominick

Graduating with Comedic Timing ...

Commencement Profile: Claudia Campano

The top graduate from UM's School of Education and Human Development shines in the classroom. ...

Real-Life Learning Rewards

Students in University of Miami’s School of Communication’s Orange Umbrella Student Consultancy garn ...

Cultivating Passion for Civic Participation

Through its new Leadership UMiami program, the Butler Center for Service and Leadership is empowerin ...

Commencement Profile: Sterlie Achille

A Biomedical Engineering Major and campus leader, Sterlie Achille involved herself in many activitie ...

Miami Moves to No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

Hurricanes earn highest ranking since March 2013. ...

Walker IV Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Walker IV recorded a career-high 26 points, seven rebounds in the win over Boston U. ...

WBB Topples No. 20/23 Kentucky, 65-54

The University of Miami women's basketball team earned an impressive 65-54 win over No. 20/23 K ...

WBB Meets No. 20/23 Kentucky at Watsco Center

After its longest break of the season thus far, the University of Miami women's basketball team ...

Berrios Wins Pop Warner College Football Award

Miami senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios, a double major in finance and entrepreneurship, was name ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching