News Briefs 12/5

Canestage Theater Company Presents: Little Women

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8, 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10

Where: Cosford Cinema

Canestage Theater Company will be screening the musical “Little Women” this weekend. Based on the life of Louisa May Alcott, a poet and novelist from the Civil War era, “Little Women” is a story of personal discovery and heartache about one of the most well-known female writers of the 19th century. Canestage is UM’s student-run theater company, which produces both musicals and plays throughout the year along with sponsoring events such as acting workshops and spoken word poetry competitions. The organization’s goal is to provide “positive theatrical experiences” for the entire UM community and is open to all UM students.

Visionaries: UM Fine Arts Gallery

When: 6–9 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: University of Miami Art Gallery at Wynwood, 2750 N.W. Third Avenue, Suite 4

In honor of Art Basel Miami Beach, the UM Department of Fine Arts will display work by students earning a master’s in fine arts at UM on Dec. 8. The gallery will include sculpture, photography and other forms of visual art. Located in Miami’s historic arts district of Wynwood, UM’s art gallery will be featuring the work of Patricia Cooke, Christine Di Staola, Karli Evans, Alex Hodge, Izia Lindsay and Jeannette Stargala, all students in the graduate program of fine arts. Their artwork, along with the work of other UM graduate students, will be on display through Jan. 19, 2018.

December 4, 2017

Reporters

Zach Grissom


