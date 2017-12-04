Dear V

Getting in the mood for love during cuffing season

Thanksgiving has passed, and that means it’s now the most wonderful time of the year, the peak of cuffing season.

For all the parents judgmentally reading this column in their child’s college newspaper and wondering what cuffing season is – it’s when people who are usually into casual hookups get into relationships.

The point is to be less “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado and more “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé, if you know what I mean.

Usually cuffing season only affects our friends in colder places (you know, because consistent cuddling, fireplaces), but I have confirmed cuffing season is in full effect in Miami and I want to participate.

Gone are the days of V letting anyone and everyone touch her v. You’re gonna have to wife me up to get the goods now.

It is common knowledge among friends that V has had an exceptionally high body count, a record I am very proud of.

If there was a gold medal for hitting it then quitting it, I would be like Michael Phelps but with way more than 28 medals. Except I don’t look like a horse man.

But if I’m being honest, the reason for my previous participation in “hoe activities” was that I was trying to find the right guy to catch feels for. Random hookups temporarily filled the hole in my heart, and filled some other holes, too.

That gets boring and tiring though, and V is burnt out. I want to settle down, do wifey things and get in on that consistent cuddling that comes with cuffing season. I want to take the time to get to know someone special on a deeper level.

So, cuff me up, but not in a kinky way. V is moving on from her old ways (for now, at least).

Do you want to wife V up, or do you have questions about cuffing season? Let me know by emailing dearv@themiamihurricane.com.

December 4, 2017

Reporters

V'S Take


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Last chance in 2017 to see the 10th-ranked, unbeaten UM basketball team

While most University of Miami fans and the national media heaped attention on the Orange Bowl-bound ...

Knight time or Bull market? Bowl games will decide state Offensive Player of Year winner

It will come down to the only games left — the bowl games — to decide the Herald’s 2017 state colleg ...

UM hoping to flip more FSU recruits amid Seminoles’ coaching change

After flipping linebacker Patrick Joyner, who dropped his FSU pledge and orally committed to the Can ...

UM adds commit to heralded 2018 recruiting class. He flipped his pledge from FSU

Florida State’s loss is the University of Miami’s gain. In the wake of Florida State coach Jimbo Fis ...

The Miami Hurricanes are the home team in the Capital One Orange Bowl. For real.

The home team in this year’s Capital One Orange Bowl is really the home team, as in home-sweet-home ...

Major League Speakers Share Their Magic

Major League Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez will give his advice to undergraduates and Magic Leap, I ...

Charlotte Bound

UM News reporter Robert Jones is headed to North Carolina for the ACC championship game. Read his bl ...

Donna Arbide Named Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations at The George Washington University

Arbide leaves the University of Miami after 31 years in Development and Alumni Relations. ...

Pedestrian Bridge Over U.S. 1 Dedicated

The long-awaited project provides safe passage across U.S. 1 between the University Metrorail statio ...

Sea Hare Reveals Secrets about Learning

Study of the sea hare, with its far simpler nervous system and physiology, has taught us much about ...

Miami to Play Wisconsin in Capital One Orange Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes football program announced Sunday that it has accepted a bid to the 2017 Capita ...

No. 10/11 MBB Entertains Boston University Tuesday

Unbeaten Hurricanes play Terriers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Watsco Center. ...

Deem Announces 2018 Track & Field Schedule

The Hurricanes will host four meets at Cobb Stadium, including the 2018 ACC Outdoor Championships. ...

@CanesVB at Florida in NCAA Tournament Gallery

...

WBB Drops 74-64 Decision to St. John’s

The University of Miami women's basketball team fell to St. John's, 74-64, Sunday afternoo ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching