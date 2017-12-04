‘Candid conversation’ stirs sorority concerns about sexual assault on campus

Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Whitely called a mandatory meeting for all members of Greek life. Several deans, including Steven Priepke, who oversees fraternities, and Dean of Students Ryan Holmes, who started at UM over the summer, were in attendance. And the ballrooms of the Shalala Student Center were filled with about 1,500 members of the Greek community throughout the night.

A week prior to the meeting, The Miami Hurricane published an editorial calling for fraternities to be held accountable for a toxic culture of hazing and overt danger to human life. The editorial received widespread response from Greek and non-Greek students, as well as faculty and staff.

The event was called a “candid conversation” on Greek life. Attendees were separated by gender – sorority members met first, and fraternities met after the sorority discussion ended. Whitely said she hoped it would create a “comfortable climate for positive discussion.”

But after the deans took an informal, anonymous cellphone poll asking the women to select their “number one concern for safety affecting the UM Greek community,” the conversation became a heated back-and-forth.

It became immediately clear that the safety concern receiving the largest share of votes was sexual assault. The poll was intended to lead discussion, and was not a representative sample. Due to technical issues, only approximately 75 women of the 800 in the room were able to respond Whitely said. Sorority members have widely circulated that 67 percent of poll respondents answered that sexual assault was the largest concern.

But the poll did what it was intended to do: spark conversation.

“I think it’s a telling statistic,” President of the Panhellenic Association Emily Bajalia said, despite understanding the polling limitations.

In response to the results, attendees said the administrators encouraged them to report the incidents in order to see a change being made. This caused an eruption of comments from the students. One woman stood up and called on administrators to stop sweeping allegations “under the rug” and expecting women to come forward and then mishandling their cases. Another complained that she did not know where to go to report an incident, and the university did not make a significant effort to educate students of the available resources.

“The fraternities identified concerns around the consumption of alcohol and the responsible hosting of social events as their primary concern,” Priepke said during the men’s meeting. Several fraternity brothers reported hazing as the top concern on the safety poll. While sexual misconduct dominated the discussion in the women’s meeting, it was not addressed at length with the fraternities.

The conversation continued even after the initial mandatory meetings ended. The regular Panhellenic Association meeting was scheduled for after the “candid conversation,” and the executive board decided to start the meeting with an open forum for sisters who wanted to voice further concerns. More than 50 women of about 250 members present came forward to speak, Bajalia said.

Because of the reaction during the Greek conversation, the Dean of Students Office has reached out to all sorority chapters to provide sisters with information on resources available to them. They aim to have met with every sorority by Jan. 31, 2018 Bajalia said.

The women also decided to create their own campaign to raise awareness. Students Evelyn Mangold and Maddie Xilas hosted a brainstorming session in the days following the Greek meeting to come up with a slogan that would describe the outrage they feel about the prevalence of sexual assault and to demand the university do more to support and educate the community.

Mangold had the idea to create T-shirts to be worn en masse on a certain day.

“It isn’t appropriate to expect all these girls to speak out so I thought it would make a statement without forcing anyone to be uncomfortable,” she said in a Facebook message.

This brainstorming meeting, on a Wednesday night in the University Center, turned into K(no)w More.

Mangold and Xilas created T-shirts and tank tops with the slogan and are selling them to the campus community. T-shirts are $10 and tank tops are $12; the price includes the cost of the shirt and a donation to Lotus House, a local women’s and children’s shelter. The pair also created a Facebook event and are urging supporters to wear the shirts on Dec. 13.

By Dec. 4, 144 orders had been placed by members of all different sororities, fraternities and non-Greek organizations, including at least one member of the President’s Coalition on Sexual Violence Prevention and Education.

Title IX Investigator Maria Sevilla and Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Greek Life Cristina Luna will be holding two sessions to allow attendees to continue to voice their concerns over sexual misconduct and response. These meetings are open to everyone involved in Greek or not, and will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec.8 in Merrick Panhellenic Building Suite 108.

