Art Basel Event Guide

This Time, This Pace

Chrome Hearts, an edgy clothing-label in the Miami Design District, presents a pop-up exhibit and café. The clothing store will turn into a candy wonderland with customized sweets and specialty cookies. The sweet treats will be decorated with works by up-and-coming artists. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 10, 4025 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 786-953 7384; chromehearts.com. Admission is free.

Fake Fulfillment Center

Shawn Kolodny, who has a permanent studio in the Wynwood Arcade, is bringing his colorful, pharmaceutical-motif paintings to life at his first interactive exhibit. For his first Art Basel appearance, he took inspiration from Yayoi Kusama’s famous “Infinity Room” and created walk through kaleidoscope-patterned rooms. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dec. 6 – 10, 220 21st St., Boulan South Beach Hotel. Admission is free.

SCOPE Miami Beach

Now in its 17th showcase, SCOPE returns to Miami with 140 exhibitors from 25 countries. This contemporary satellite fair is a favorite among the college crowd due to its Instagram-worthy art. The fair has a heavy reliance on artists that use neon signs, colorful paint and 3D art. 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Dec. 6 – 10, 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139; Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Basel House Mural Festival

The iconic three-night event during Miami Art Week features street art, music and food right in the middle of Wynwood. This year, the first mural in the neighborhood will be painted by a robot. After marveling at the art and eating from one of the 30 food trucks, take part in Street Skool, and join a panel of discussions, workshops and networking sessions. Noon to 3 a.m. Dec. 8 – 10, RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; Visit https://baselhouse.com for more information. Admission is free.

1OAK x Rockwell

New York City’s most famous night club, 1OAK, will be taking up temporary residence at one of Miami’s hottest nightclubs, Rockwell. The two clubs merge into one during the week of Art Basel and guests such as Rick Ross and 2 Chainz will host. This event is notorious for its star studded turn out including Kendall Jenner, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Wayne, who joined the party last year. 11:30 p.m. Dec. 7 – 9, 1OAK at Rockwell, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com.

The Nth Power

The Wynwood Yard is hosting a New Orleans-inspired Art Basel party and promises to bring the funkiest, most soulful set to the art fair. Lemon City Trio, an American jam band that mixes rock, funk and jazz will be headlining the night. Enjoy food truck bites and a cocktail from their centerpiece bar in Miami’s favorite outdoor event space. 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free when you RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Boom Basel

Featuring day time and nighttime performances by a variety of artists, Boom Basel is Art Basel’s premier music event. The two-day event includes performances from KYLE, MadeinTYO, DJ Oreo and Noodles. Not only will the event feature music but a mural and life-sized games featuring custom artwork from No King Collective will be on display. Dec. 8, MAPS Backlot; 342 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-532-7880.

December 4, 2017

Reporters

Shellie Frai

About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

