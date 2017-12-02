No. 7 UM vs. No. 1 Clemson Live Blog

ACC Championship Game: Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 7-1 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (11-1, 7-1 ACC)

1st Quarter:

Clemson Ball:

Things are just too easy for the Tigers right now. Every throw for Bryant is in rhythm with no pressure anywhere around him.

Almost a Turnover Chain. But Malek Young unable to reel in the loose ball.

Miami Ball:

Uh oh. Bad sign early. Senior kicker Michael Badgley misses the 46-yard field goal wide left. Score still 7-0 Clemson up.

Creative play call. Didn’t work. Rosier rolls right and gets it across the field to Berrios, who has no room to go.

Homer for no gain. Can’t help but think that against the defensive line of Clemson, we might be saying that a lot tonight.

What do we have here. Fumble on the Miami punt? Hurricanes ball in great field position. The game’s first turnover. Trent Harris gets the chain.

Starting quarterback Malik Rosier underthrows deep ball to wide open Jeff Thomas. Missed opportunities on deep throws have been an issue the past couple weeks.

First play of offense for the Hurricanes, a 4-yard rush for sophomore running back Travis Homer.

Clemson Ball:

Scary how easy the Tigers made that drive look. Bryant looking sharp early, 4-4 for 48 yards already. Miami couldn’t get pressure. That needs to change if they want to win this game.

And there’s the first score of the game. In the blink of an eye, Clemson made it look easy. Running back Travis Etienne gets his 13th rushing touchdown of the season on a 4-yard rush. Clemson up early 7-0 at 10:36 mark of the first quarter.

Renfrow with his third reception. Clemson in the red zone in under four minutes.

Freshman nickelback Trajan Bandy shaken up on that play, walks off the field with help after injury.

3rd-and-6: Quarterback Kelly Bryant makes his first big throw, completes pass to receiver Hunter Renfrow for 14 yards and 1st down.

Miami fans are making themselves known in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Setting the stage

It all comes down to this. Win and get in. The winners of the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions meet to not only decide who will win the conference title, but likely who will also earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.