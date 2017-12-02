Cover, Football, Sports

Miami falls short of ACC title in crushing 38-3 loss to Clemson

ACC Championship Game

UM senior receiver Braxton Berrios gets warmed up before the No. 7 Hurricanes face off against the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Miami would lose 38-3 in a dominating performance by Clemson. Photo credit: Josh White

It seemed like a nightmare for Miami, or just a horrific flashback.

No, it was real.

Just over two years after falling 58-0 to the Clemson Tigers in the worst loss in program history, the Hurricanes were demoralized in a similar fashion on Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Quarterback Kelly Bryant completed his first 15 passes and four different Clemson runners scored, leading the No.1-ranked Tigers to a 38-3 win over No. 7 Miami, spoiling the Hurricanes’ first ever appearance in the ACC title game.

UM (10-2, 7-2 ACC) simply had no answer for Clemson (12-1, 8-1 ACC) on either side of the ball as the Tigers won their third consecutive conference championship.

On offense, UM quarterback Malik Rosier was sacked four times and threw two interceptions. And on defense, the Canes let the Tigers go 5-5 in the red zone and 9-18 on third down completions.

Rosier finished completing just 14 of his 29 pass attempts for an anemic 110 yards passing, no scores and two interceptions. Just like against Pittsburgh a week ago, he struggled to pin point his throws both short and long. He missed a handful of receivers, such as Braxton Berrios and Jeff Thomas, on plays where they were wide open.

Miami went just 3-16 on third down.

Things got so bad for the Hurricanes, that even when their receivers were given prime opportunities, something went wrong.

On back-to-back plays in the third quarter, Miami, a team that had only committed 12 turnovers coming into the matchup, coughed up the football. Thomas caught what was then the longest pass completion of the game for 20 yards and made a move to get more. Then, he was stripped of the ball.

Clemson recovered.

The very next possession, a pass that was thrown perfectly by Rosier went right through the hands of receiver Darrell Langham and into those of a Clemson defensive back.

These mistakes sealed Miami’s fate.

Bryant finished 23-29 for 252 passing yards and two total touchdowns in an efficient performance in which he controlled the pace the entire night. Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud reeled in six catches for 100 yards to lead the Tigers.

Clemson dominated the time of possession by just over eight minutes and took advantage of almost every Miami defensive breakdown.

From the start, coach Mark Richt’s Canes could not keep up physically with coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers. Clemson scored 21 points in the game’s first 19 minutes – what seemed like a blink of an eye.

Odds makers had Miami as 12-point underdogs going into the game.

The Hurricanes, who led the FBS in turnover margin and forced 29 turnovers on the season before facing the Tigers, lost the turnover battle for the first time in nine games, 3-1.

Despite racking up 10 tackles for loss and four sacks, UM’s defense was held in check by Clemson’s offensive line. Even when Miami forced fumbles, its players struggled to recover them, something it had not had an issue with all year.

It was just not meant to be for the Canes.

Miami, who was without its best running back, receiver and tight end against Clemson, could not run the ball effectively against arguably the best defensive line in the country. Despite totaling 104 rushing yards, UM gained the majority of them with the game’s result already decided.

Miami will have time to regroup before it likely plays in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve at Hard Rock Stadium. Its opponent will either be Alabama, Auburn, Wisconsin or Notre Dame. The time of kickoff is to be decided.

December 2, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Turnover chain comes in all shapes and sizes at ACC championship game

When diehard Miami Hurricanes fan Jim Hill moved from Plantation to Greenville, S.C., and met his fu ...

Photo gallery: Hurricanes fans wear the turnover chain | Sat., Dec. 2, 2017

Miami Hurricanes fans proudly wear the turnover chain before the start of the game against Clemson S ...

She said Clemson wins big. I said, ‘Nope. Canes wake up and smell the playoffs’

Nikki Hood, who covers Clemson for TigerNet.com, asked me to answer some questions about the Clemson ...

He wishes he could have worn that turnover chain. Now he’s rooting hard for the Canes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I bumped into former Miami Hurricane cornerback Corn Elder, now a Carolina Panther ...

Hurricanes’ run, sad Dolphins, World Cup draw, Stanton bidders lead new Hot Button Top 5

1. HURRICANES: UM-Clemson for ACC title, now CFP set Sunday: Canes and Clemson faced a Saturday nigh ...

Charlotte Bound

UM News reporter Robert Jones is headed to North Carolina for the ACC championship game. Read his bl ...

Donna Arbide Named Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations at The George Washington University

Arbide leaves the University of Miami after 31 years in Development and Alumni Relations. ...

Pedestrian Bridge Over U.S. 1 Dedicated

The long-awaited project provides safe passage across U.S. 1 between the University Metrorail statio ...

Sea Hare Reveals Secrets about Learning

Study of the sea hare, with its far simpler nervous system and physiology, has taught us much about ...

Keeping the American Dream Alive

UM forum highlights contributions of immigrants, aims to launch a movement toward sensible immigrati ...

UM vs. Clemson: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch as the No. 7 Canes take on No. 1 Clemson in the ACC Championship Ga ...

Miami Volleyball Falls at Second-Seeded Florida, 3-1

The defeat ended Miami's second streak of seven or more victories this season as the Hurricanes ...

Swimming Wraps Up Day 1 at Big Al Open

The Miami Hurricanes swimming team wrapped up Day 1 at the Big Al Open in fourth place, finishing wi ...

No. 10/13 MBB Plays Princeton at Hoophall Invitational

Canes and Tigers face off Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami. ...

WBB Opens December against St. John’s

Coming off a 10-point victory over Michigan State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Miami women ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching