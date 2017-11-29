Hurricanes No. 1 receiver Ahmmon Richards out for year after injuring knee

Miami sophomore wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is out for the season after suffering an injury to the meniscus in his left knee during Wednesday’s practice, the university announced.

Richards was reportedly carted off the field after sustaining the injury.

This comes as the last of a multitude of injuries the 6-foot-1 receiver has dealt with throughout the season, including issues with his ankle and hamstring that kept him out three games.

Richards, who was clearly not 100 percent healthy for the majority of 2017, had recorded 439 receiving yards and three touchdowns in eight games of action. In 2016, he reeled in 934 receiving yards, breaking Michael Irvin’s freshman record and earning Freshman All-American and All-ACC Second Team honors.

The Wellington, Florida, native will undergo surgery this week at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center.