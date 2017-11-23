Hurricanes run over New Orleans Privateers 76-46 behind Erykah Davenport’s career day

Behind a career outing by senior forward Erykah Davenport, the Miami Hurricanes beat the University of New Orleans Privateers 76-46 Nov. 21 at the Watsco Center.

Davenport set a career high in rebounding with 19 boards, including seven on the offensive end. She also matched her career high in points with 16 and recorded the third double-double of her career.

“Coming off of a loss on the road, you kinda play with a chip on your shoulder,” Davenport said. “As a team, we were looking to get a win this afternoon and came in with grit and passion and fire.”

Miami (3-1) got solid performances from seniors Shaneese Bailey and Keyanna Harris. Bailey totaled 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Harris did a little bit of everything with six assists, five rebounds and five steals.

“The seniors led us, and that’s what you expect coming off a loss,” UM coach Katie Meier said.

Miami’s defense forced 23 New Orleans (1-3) turnovers and held the Privateers to 17 points on 27 percent shooting in the first half – the lowest first half total for a UM opponent since Duke’s 11 points in 2016.

The Canes’ offense struggled in the first half, where it only shot 31 percent. Going into the third quarter, Meier sat starters Harris and freshman guard Endia Banks.

“I’m not a coach that changes lineups at halftime, but there were a couple of energy vampires out there that weren’t pursuing the ball, and that’s unacceptable,” Meier said.

Miami scored 19 points in the third period, putting the game out of reach.

“We made the change, and the two people that got challenged were awesome in the second half,” Meier said. “The whole team responded to that.”

Guard Randi Brown poured in 26 points for the Privateers, shooting 9-18 from the field with five three-pointers.

“She is a great player,” Davenport said. “Locking her down towards the end of the game was profound.”

The Hurricanes held Brown to just two points in the fourth quarter.

2,005 fans were in attendance, most of whom were students from local elementary schools. This was part of UM’s program in the fight for literacy in the community.

“We always ask the players in the locker room before the game, ‘How is it out there?'” Meier said. “And they just say, ‘Lit.’ Today they said, ‘It’s really lit.'”

Miami plays its second game of a seven-game homestand against Maine at 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Watsco Center.