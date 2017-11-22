Football, Sports

Canes football rises to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Miami Hurricanes have risen one spot to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings in the latest poll released Nov. 21.

This is the highest the Canes have been ranked in the CFP poll since it was introduced in 2014.

Miami (10-0) moves ahead of Clemson (10-1), who held the No. 2 spot last week, after a 44-28 victory over Virginia Nov. 18. Alabama (11-0) stays at No. 1 and Oklahoma (10-1) stays at No. 4 to round out the top four.

The Canes stay ranked No. 2 in both the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll for the second-straight week – the highest ranking for the program since 2003. They have been ranked in the top 10 of both polls for six-straight weeks.

UM is set to travel to play its regular season finale against Pittsburgh at noon Nov. 24 at Heinz Field. If the Hurricanes win, they will complete their first undefeated regular season since 2002.

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


