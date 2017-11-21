Use dessert to flaunt school spirit with ‘apple turnover chain’ recipe

Cover, Edge, Food

The turnover chain is a sensation. The Canes are performing better than they have in years and are headed for the ACC Championship. We’re on break for Thanksgiving, but you can keep the school spirit alive and make sure all your relatives know it’s all about the U by baking this “apple turnover chain” for the holiday. Whether it’s a substitute for traditional apple pie or a post-Thanksgiving game-day treat for your UM vs. Pittsburgh watch party, this proud pastry is sure to impress.

Ingredients:

  • 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed
  • Flour (as needed, about 1 Tbsp.)
  • 1 granny smith apple
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar

8DCFCE3D-E269-4564-94DF-3468993F410E.jpeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out puff pastry with a rolling pin (or can of soup if you’re a broke college student) on a large baking sheet. Roll into a large square about 1/8 of an inch thick. Use flour as needed to make sure the rolling pin doesn’t stick to the pastry.

5BE39ABC-9C6F-4873-AD8A-4502B911F2A7.jpeg

Cut a circle out of the middle of the square, using a mixing bowl to trace the circle. Keep and set aside the outer part of the square.

52C7259A-6843-404D-AA9D-71EA776E3BCB.jpeg

Cut a smaller circle out of the middle with a smaller bowl to create a ring shape. Keep and set aside the inner part of the circle.

15FF90DB-BFDB-48EB-8630-B32E5CE903ED.jpeg

Cut the apple into thin slices.

C2D41AAD-CB74-414B-8F69-D8F506EFDFF8.jpeg

Beat egg. Brush beaten egg onto the ring. Arrange apple slices in a single layer around the ring. Sprinkle cinnamon and 1 tbsp Turbinado sugar on top of the apple slices.

E227A143-4B76-4DF2-8ADA-28FFA839BD70.jpeg

Cut two strips out of the remaining puff pastry from outside the circle. Twist each strip for a chain effect and arrange on top of the apples so each strip covers half of the ring. Brush the tops of the twists with a beaten egg. Join the ends of the twists together by pressing gently.

4F276EB5-E2BB-4E7E-9C92-AFF84ECC070C.jpeg

Cut a U shape out of the remaining puff pastry from the inner circle. Place the U on top of twists. Brush U with egg. Sprinkle remaining 1 Tbsp. of Turbinado sugar on top of the pastry.

D2FFEB7C-6438-4A4E-B20C-5C24A8DA6B83.jpeg

Bake for for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

1CFB45CC-E387-4A33-8286-1ECED6784D2E.jpeg

Slice and serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Only serve MVPs the slice with the U.

FE25CB96-0E54-4D69-AB40-46F4715FF920.jpeg

