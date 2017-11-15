Gallery: ESPN’s College GameDay and Miami vs Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay arrived in the heart of University of Miami’s campus Saturday Nov.11 to signify the biggest football game in the nation that night: the Miami Hurricanes v.s the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
With their 41-8 victory and record 6.7 million viewership reach, the Hurricanes did not disappoint.
Scroll through the gallery to recap the weekend’s most exciting moments.
Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Josh White
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Leave a Reply