Opinion

Dining hall disappoints vegetarians

With enough willpower, there aren’t too many challenges that come with being a vegetarian. My mother’s dedication in the kitchen and the trendy food scene of my hometown made a vegetarian diet easy. But three months after coming to college – and almost two years after taking up vegetarianism – the lack of options in the dining hall constantly makes me consider returning to a meat-based diet.

Upon first arriving at the University of Miami, the dining hall seemed promising: a cereal and salad bar, ice cream and yogurt machines and different food stations to choose from – all conveniently placed a short walk from the dorms. With so much variety, the possibility of ever being dissatisfied with the dining hall seemed slim.

But, of course, it happened. As time progressed and students returned to campus after the “hurrication,” the quality of dining hall food seemed to decline. Now, I constantly find myself eating Lucky Charms and filling up on bread and butter.

DSC_1967.JPG

Lucky charms and toast have become an unsavory staple in freshman Andrea Illan's vegetarian diet. For students with dietary restrictions, the lack of variety in the dining halls can be frustrating. Photo credit: Amanda Prats

The reality is that only a few of the choices are truly enjoyable. The salad and fruit bar foods tend not to be fresh, and the veggie burger from the burger station is a pre-packaged patty. And for students with a more restrictive diet, this lack of food diversity can make it hard to find even an “okay” meal, since there simply is not enough to choose from in the first place. The same scenario arises at takeout: with only a few vegetarian choices per day, this potential solution is no upgrade.

According to research conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, Miami is the No. 9 best city for vegans and vegetarians — so shouldn’t our dining hall reflect that? In a city that values health and fitness, the trends in dining hall food seems especially out of place. A lack of access to varied, nutritious options on campus conflicts with many students’ desire to eat fresh and clean, making it easier for them to slip into less healthy habits down the line.

Certainly, there are worse places to eat than the dining hall. Not every meal is awful — but considering what students pay for our meal plans, it only makes sense that there should be more high-quality options. Students can contribute to positive change by engaging in conversations with administration, sending emails or voicing their opinions on the school dining website, www.dineoncampus.com/Miami. With time and a bit of student engagement, the potential of the dining hall can finally be realized.

Andrea Illan is a freshman majoring in journalism and political science.

November 14, 2017

Reporters

Andrea Illan


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
As they await their College Football Playoff ranking, Canes win again Monday

University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier stood at the lectern Saturday after his team’s 41-8 blo ...

Master motivators Richt and Diaz — the Mark ’n Manny Show — are why Canes are 9-0

Too much will be made of where the Miami Hurricanes land Tuesday in the new College Football Playoff ...

UM freshman voted ACC Rookie of the Week

The good news keeps coming for the University of Miami athletic department. Freshman Mykea Gray of t ...

UM beats Dolphins in local interest; New UM playoff scenario

A 10-pack of UM notes on a Monday: • Chris Fowler, a South Florida resident, said during the ABC bro ...

How big was UM win over Notre Dame? Big enough to hit the ACC trifecta

This victory was so huge that it warranted three honors for the Miami Hurricanes. The Atlantic Coast ...

UM, City of Coral Gables Share Accomplishments

The annual development agreement meeting is a time for the city and University to share information ...

UM School of Business Administration Partners with Burson-Marsteller

December’s Crisis Management Course is the first such partnership between Burson-Marsteller and an a ...

ESPN College GameDay to Broadcast Live from UM Campus

Students, community encouraged to attend live show on Coral Gables campus. ...

University of Miami Student Will Always Remember this Veteran

Emi Kopke designed a special commemorative shirt that veteran John Seelie wore to Pearl Harbor anniv ...

Student Publications Receive Top Awards

Ibis Yearbook, Distraction Magazine receive awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Association. ...

Miami Ranked No. 2, Highest Poll Position Since '03

The Miami Hurricanes ascended to their highest poll position since 2003 when they were ranked No. 2 ...

Gray Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Mykea Gray of the Miami women's basketball team earned the opening ACC Rookie of the Week honor ...

Trio of Hurricanes Pick Up Weekly Honors from ACC

Three Miami Hurricanes were among those recognized with weekly honors from the Atlantic Coast Confer ...

Kickoff at Pittsburgh Set for Noon on ABC

The University of Miami's football game at Pittsburgh on Fri., Nov. 24 will kick off at noon at ...

No. 7 Hurricanes Dominate No. 3 Notre Dame, 41-8

The Canes faced Notre Dame in Miami for the first time in nearly three decades and they overwhelmed ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching