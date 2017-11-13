Football, Sports

Malek Young joins list of players with odd pregame routine

DSC_7220.jpg

Miami sophomore cornerback Malek Young (12) records his second interception of the season against Notre Dame in the second quarter. Young also has had eight pass breakups in 2017. Photo credit: Josh White

Never judge a book by its cover.

The saying has been passed down through generations, and it applies to one of UM’s breakout defensive backs – sophomore cornerback Malek Young.

Young has recorded a team-leading eight pass breakups to go along with two interceptions and 31 tackles this season.

“He’s a fearless competitor,” cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph said. “Malek plays very confident. He feels like one of the top corners when he gets out there, and that’s what we instill in him every single week.”

That impression of the bold, assertive defender is what opponents see on the field. But what they don’t see is what Young does before the games even start.

“I threw up last game twice; I always do,” Young said about his experience during the Syracuse-Miami matchup Oct. 21. “At second kickoff, I played a possession already, but I had to throw up. I’m not nervous, I just feel like I have to get it out of me.”

After he gets sick, whether it be before or during games, Young feels better. It’s almost become a ritual for him.

“He vomits before every game,” Rumph said. “I think at Notre Dame last year, he threw up on coach Ephraim Banda’s shoe. And last game they said, ‘Malek just vomited,’ and he’ll do it and just say, ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s just what I do.’”

Young is not the only one. Several storied football players have confirmed this happening to them as well, and for many of them, it was good luck.

“We were so superstitious that my offensive line would not leave the locker room until I threw up,” former UM quarterback Jim Kelly said in an interview with Dan Patrick. “But the times I didn’t think I needed to or it wasn’t one of those games where I was so pumped up – like if we had already clinched – the offensive line wouldn’t leave. So I went in there and pretended just to keep those guys happy.”

Rumph said former Miami linebacker Dan Morgan was the same way.

“So pregame, Dan would always be in the stall, and you’ll just hear somebody and you’re like, ‘OK, that’s Dan,’” Rumph said. “With some people, that’s just how they get rid of their anxiety. They let it out physically … From their stomachs.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley, former New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb all threw up before games.

This calming mechanism allows Young to become that “fearless” defender on the field. But what makes him special despite his impressive 2017 campaign is that he refuses to settle for his current accomplishments.

“I feel like I can get better,” Young said. “I have some mental mistakes and some mental errors. I feel like I play OK, but the standard is set high here, and I just got to play toward it.”

“His nickname is ‘Humble Child,'” Rumph said. “He’s very humble, but as a corner, you have to mentally feel like you’re that guy, so he does.”

November 13, 2017

Reporters

Maxwell Trink


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
As they await their College Football Playoff ranking, Canes win again Monday

University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier stood at the lectern Saturday after his team’s 41-8 blo ...

Master motivators Richt and Diaz — the Mark ’n Manny Show — are why Canes are 9-0

Too much will be made of where the Miami Hurricanes land Tuesday in the new College Football Playoff ...

UM freshman voted ACC Rookie of the Week

The good news keeps coming for the University of Miami athletic department. Freshman Mykea Gray of t ...

UM beats Dolphins in local interest; New UM playoff scenario

A 10-pack of UM notes on a Monday: • Chris Fowler, a South Florida resident, said during the ABC bro ...

How big was UM win over Notre Dame? Big enough to hit the ACC trifecta

This victory was so huge that it warranted three honors for the Miami Hurricanes. The Atlantic Coast ...

UM, City of Coral Gables Share Accomplishments

The annual development agreement meeting is a time for the city and University to share information ...

UM School of Business Administration Partners with Burson-Marsteller

December’s Crisis Management Course is the first such partnership between Burson-Marsteller and an a ...

ESPN College GameDay to Broadcast Live from UM Campus

Students, community encouraged to attend live show on Coral Gables campus. ...

University of Miami Student Will Always Remember this Veteran

Emi Kopke designed a special commemorative shirt that veteran John Seelie wore to Pearl Harbor anniv ...

Student Publications Receive Top Awards

Ibis Yearbook, Distraction Magazine receive awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Association. ...

Miami Ranked No. 2, Highest Poll Position Since '03

The Miami Hurricanes ascended to their highest poll position since 2003 when they were ranked No. 2 ...

Gray Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Mykea Gray of the Miami women's basketball team earned the opening ACC Rookie of the Week honor ...

Trio of Hurricanes Pick Up Weekly Honors from ACC

Three Miami Hurricanes were among those recognized with weekly honors from the Atlantic Coast Confer ...

Kickoff at Pittsburgh Set for Noon on ABC

The University of Miami's football game at Pittsburgh on Fri., Nov. 24 will kick off at noon at ...

No. 7 Hurricanes Dominate No. 3 Notre Dame, 41-8

The Canes faced Notre Dame in Miami for the first time in nearly three decades and they overwhelmed ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching