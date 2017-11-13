Death of FSU student merits moment of reckoning for toxic fraternity culture

Florida State University student Andrew Coffey died Nov. 3 after attending a party while pledging the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. FSU responded by suspending all Greek life indefinitely.
The university took action, more than thoughts and prayers, to protect its students from a fraternity culture that has proven deadly.
Yet universities tend to turn a blind eye to the dangerous activities and culture of recklessness that is rampant in fraternity life until something terrible happens. But that’s not good enough. It’s time to break that cycle.
The fraternity culture at the University of Miami is no exception. It is toxic and irresponsible. Maybe the university has a zero-hazing policy, but everyone knows hazing happens. We’re not in the business of publishing “fake news,” and the frat members and dean of students can denounce these as rumors instead of paying attention to our point, but this practice is common knowledge among students and needs to be discussed.
Hazing “games” pressure people to binge drink to extremes with schemes like two people being handcuffed together and, in order to get uncuffed, they need to finish a handle of hard liquor between the two of them. “Don’t f***k your brother” is a “game” that supposedly encourages “bonding” by forcing every pledge to drink as much as they can of a handle of liquor because the last person to get the handle has to finish it.
Sigma Alpha Mu makes a pledge swallow a fish every year, and Zeta Beta Tau forces one to get a tattoo. Phi Delta Theta forces pledges to endure grueling late night and early morning workouts – people have been so muddy at the end that they have to figure out how to walk home because they’d be fined for staining the seats in an Uber or Lyft. Other fraternities have required men to put Sriracha sauce in their urethras. And yet, everyone seems to shrug it off as boys being boys.
These hazing rituals may sound funny on the surface, but put yourself in this position: If you found yourself staring down at a glass of water with a goldfish swimming around, or nude with a bottle of Sriracha in hand, you wouldn’t be laughing. This is sadistic and traumatizing; humor is a weak defense.
Fraternities strip these men of their humanity and dignity through hazing, and then make them replace it with toxic masculinity – fighting each other or other intense physical exertion, reckless binge drinking, objectifying and using women as currency – all to attain the illusion of social prestige associated with being a “brother.”
Even if these hazing practices only amount to rumors, the fact that they are so widely circulated without any generalized outrage condones and perpetuates such behavior.
As long as the prestige of the fraternity system stays entrenched in higher education, this archaic, toxic culture retains all of its power. Unless there is a fundamental shift in the reason fraternities exist, there will continue to be unnecessary student deaths.
This is our moment of reckoning. How many more young men need to die in this atmosphere before higher education takes a stance against a culture whose only defense is a half-hearted cheer of “philanthropy.” Maybe we should list all the non-profits and other charities that manage to make an impact in the community without putting their members’ lives in peril.
Don’t pass over or forget the death of this student just because it wasn’t at our school. It could have easily been a UM student.
What is keeping a tragedy like this from happening here in the future? Is the “Canes Care for Canes” slogan enough? When it comes down to it, when frat members have someone they think is too intoxicated, are they going to call an ambulance if they know police and EMTs will snoop around the frat house? If hospitalizations were on the rise at frat tailgates before the recent restrictions, we’d be surprised if those same behaviors aren’t carrying over to the fraternity’s house parties.
It’s easy to say that if fraternities were suspended, some other groupthink, binge-drinking system would form in its place because this is just what Miami students do. This argument is largely a cop-out so fraternities can avoid taking responsibility for the role they play in endangering students – pledges especially – but it does bring attention to the larger issue of the pervasive blackout culture at our school.
Miami is known as a party city. Students here aren’t going out to a local bar like they are in the Midwest, they’re going to clubs. Accordingly, they’re not just drinking beers, they’re pre-gaming with shots of hard liquor and sugary drinks. There is a bar on campus, for crying out loud. There is also a level of wealth at this school that gives people access to alcohol and drugs in excess they just wouldn’t otherwise have.
We have alcohol education and programs, including those directed specifically at frats, but how do we deal with the fact that students might know how to drink safely but knowingly prefer to blackout and risk their lives instead? There is a culture of decadence that students here engage in without regard for their own safety. How do you fight that? It’s time to discuss and confront the root of the problem.
The Miami Hurricane will be reporting on the fraternity system. If you have seen or been affected by dangerous behaviors, now is the time to speak up. If you think these concerns are unfounded and our fraternities are exceptional, please share your story, too. Email editor@themiamihurricane.com.
First of all, I think anyone in these comments talking about how this is an attack on the Rathskeller or any other bar for that matter missed the entire point. Those examples were added to show the pervasiveness of alcohol culture here at UM by demonstrating that even when done responsibly, drinking is a ingrained in this university’s traditions. This opinion column is about frat hazing, substance abuse, and an overall lack of accountability in Greek life; if you take that as an attack on the Rat, you need to take some remedial reading courses. Secondly, it’s disappointing to see how many people deny these acts of hazing and continue to put their friends and classmates at risk. I know that hazing exists here. I begged friends freshman year to drop their frats when I saw them trudging back to campus from a 6 am intensive beach workout that they had been forced to preform and walk home from after a night of frat sponsored binge drinking over threat of being dropped. That is unacceptable and dangerous and I agree that we can no longer turn a blind eye to this kind of behavior.
Awesome article. This is just one of many topics of conversation and outrage that need to stop being swept under the table!!!
Make no mistake, the people commenting angrily about how this is all ridiculous are wrong. This stuff happens and everyone here in greek like knows it. Toxic masculinity is real. Fraternity culture and group think is real. Stop protecting psychological/physical trauma, rape culture, and alcohol and drug abuse under the guise of an institutionalized tradition. I’m not saying greek like needs to go away. I’m just saying it needs to change.
I don’t think you guys can write an article like this one you guys all go out and drink at fraternity parties or bars.
The Rathskeller has been on UM campus since the 80s and cards every person who wants to drink there. Drinking there after class has brought me close to some of the people id consider my brothers. The attack on the Rathskeller is disgusting and I think you all need to write an article apologizing to a landmark of this campus.
pretty laughable that some of ya’ll are denying this. if you don’t want people to know about your hazing, stop talking about it or maybe even be secretive. i remember clearly a random night at panhel walking up to my suite to study, sammy’s door opens and 2 pledges stumble out and release 2 lizards. “we were gonna eat these” to a complete stranger. does it build character or make you feel cool when you brag about it?
I want to start off by saying I’ve met a couple of the writers of this article at fraternity parties and multiple occasions. Its funny how you guys want to slander fraternity but still come out to our parties. Second there are fraternity that do gross and statistic stuff that cross the line but that doesn’t mean every fraternity does this, so why group all fraternity together? the argument you guys use through this article is filled with holes as well. Students will drink regardless of having fraternity or not having them. Most students have been drinking and blacking out since high school and thats the same when it comes to doing drugs. I have multiple friends thats started there drug habits in high school. I’m not here to defend all greek life because we have flaws, I’m here to simply say that we need to stop grouping all of greek life together. For me my fraternity has helped me become a better man in many ways, before joining I had no friends and was an outcast in most clubs that I joins.
It’s sad how all of the “brothers” commenting on this post are attacking the credibility of this article when their comments are just perpetuating and supporting all of the claims, sorry facts, in this article. A majority of the editorial board at The Miami Hurricane are women, so saying that the board is just salty or upset that they didn’t get a bid is false. Also this is an opinion editorial piece, not an article so this isn’t “official facts.” I think the bigger issue is the sexual assault and sexual harassment surrounding fraternities. The fact that Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) was kicked off of campus for assisting in the process of sexual assault or how several members of other fraternities have been removed for aspects of sexual assault is the large issue.
Did this article seriously start by saying “We’re not in the business of publishing ‘fake news,'” and then go on to publish unsubstantiated rumors about specific Greek organizations in a matter-of-fact way? Whatever portion of our activity fee you leech from us, I want it back. Writing libel about other student orgs is absolute bush league journalism, and it’s very telling that nobody is willing to associate their name with the writing of this article.
Totally BIASED AND UNINFORMED. the Greek system can also be a great way to meet lifelong friends and nights to remember. If you don’t want to be “embarrassed” then DONT RUSH! Plenty of people choose not to rush and instead of bashing those who do chose to rush, maybe just mind your own business. Tons of people love their fraternities so stop trying to denounce an entire institution out of SPITE AND JEALOUSLY. Pathetic…
Interesting how all this negative feedback came within roughly an hour after the first comment. It’s almost like one fraternity decided to rip the article as a coordinated effort 🤔
Regardless of anything the author said about fraternities, it’s ridiculous that they have the audacity to attack our “on campus bar” and “Miami party culture”. Trips to the Rathskeller to drink beer with friends after a long day with class, or nights spent exploring Brickell are some of the best memories graduates look back on about UM. Harmless drinking at the Rathskeller and nights out with friends are not a problem with our University, it’s a positive. It seems as though the author is attacking alcohol as a whole rather than attacking hazing or anything about fraternities in particular. Terrible argument. Terrible article.
Riddle me this. If fraternity culture is so “toxic”, then why do members of Greek organizations consistently have higher GPAs than the campus average?
As a member of a fraternity on this campus, I can confirm many of this examples. Don’t be fooled by members of IFC trying to save face by attacking the editorial staff. Don’t F**k Your Brother is a real game that occurs. Pledging consists of dangerous and humiliating events. The culture needs to change.
I found your article on greek life at UM to be remarkably misleading. Your comments regarding the Sigma Alpha Mu, Zeta Beta Tau, and Phi Delta Theta fraternities are outlandish and are presented as fact, when, I can only imagine, that these “facts” have been conjured from far fetched rumors and ridiculous accusations of those not within the respective organizations. These comments are purely based on speculation, yet are represented as material facts in your article. I hope that these accusations are presented as such in any following publications.
This entire article screams GEED. Sounds like someone is a little butthurt about not getting a bid. Probably should talk to people in greek life before trying to get an entire institution banned based off of claims and unsubstantiated evidence. Comparing our school to the mid-west and saying we have more money and therefore more access to alcohol is completely absurd. The drinking culture is not different because we are in Miami, stop being so damn naïve. Jesus this entire article is just awful. Whoever wrote this should be kicked off the Miami Hurricane for writing literal fake news.
Obvious and desperate attempt to “break the internet” in order to gain “clicks” and views by ostracizing AGLO. Causing way more harm than good.
