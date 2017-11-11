No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Miami Live Blog

No. 3 Notre Dame (8-1) vs. No. 7 Miami (8-0, 6-0 ACC)

Here’s what you need to know…

FINAL SCORE: Miami 41 – Notre Dame 8

4th Quarter:

Miami Ball:

DJ Dallas having his best overall game as a Hurricane. 4-yard touchdown rush, Miami leads 41-8 with 4 minutes remaining in 4th quarter.

Notre Dame Ball:

And for the mind-blowing fourth-straight game, Miami has forced the opposing team to commit 4 turnovers. Wow.

Miami Ball:

Badgley’s 42-yard field goal attempt is no good. Miami still leads 34-8 with just over 10 minutes left in the contest.

And the “overrated” chants are out. Can’t blame Canes fans. It’s been a route.

3rd Quarter:

Miami Ball:

Homer again. Another big run, this one for 38 yards going into the 4th quarter.

Notre Dame Ball:

Notre Dame scores for the first time tonight off a 14-yard pass from Wimbush. They complete the 2-point conversion. Miami still leads 34-8 with 12 seconds left in 3rd Q.

Wimbush did not see that coming. Trent Harris with his second sack of the night for Miami.

Miami defensive end Joe Jackson with the 4-yard sack.

Notre Dame’s star RB Josh Adams on the exercise bike on the sideline. It just keeps getting worse for the Irish.

A BCS Championship trophy sighting on the sidelines. You think the Hurricanes want that at some point?

The Fighting Irish get the ball back with 4:59 left in the 3rd quarter.

Miami Ball:

Travis Homer is quietly having a very strong game, getting everything he wants on the ground against Notre Dame’s defense. He has rushed for 87 yards on 11 carries thus far.

Notre Dame Ball:

Wimbush back in on first drive of second half for Notre Dame. Pass complete for gain of 2 yards.

Miami Ball:

Miami 2nd-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Running back DJ Dallas runs it in for the score. 34-0 Miami at 10:30 mark of 3rd Q. No one saw this type of game coming.

Good throw. Better catch. UM receiver Lawrence Cager uses his 6-foot-4 frame to pull in the catch. 28-yard gain, Hurricanes in scoring position once again.

UM running back Travis Homer with back-to-back explosive runs – gain of 14, then 40 yards. Everything going right for the Hurricanes.

HALFTIME SCORE: Miami 27 – Notre Dame 0

If the Hurricanes didn’t have the national media’s respect before, pretty sure they have it now.

Rosier: 11-19, 111 yards, 1 td

Homer: 6 rushes, 36 yds

Notre Dame: 3 turnovers, 0 points

2nd Quarter:

Notre Dame Ball:

A better way to end the half for the Hurricanes? I don’t think so. Freshman defensive back Trajan Bandy with the pick-six to the house. Turnover Chain and the score. Miami up 27-0 with 22 second left in 2nd Q. Is this the same team that struggled to beat the 1-7 Tar Heels?

Almost the third interception of the night for Miami – Malek Young reaches for the ball but can’t hold on. 3rd down for the Irish.

Book with a completion for 23 yards – Notre Dame’s longest pass of the game to this point.

Wimbush still out of the game.

Neither team doing well on 3rd down so far. Miami: 2-7 – Notre Dame: 2-9

Miami Ball:

Rosier finds receiver Lawrence Cager for 17 yards. Cager’s first game back in weeks.

Notre Dame Ball:

We don’t know if there is an injury – but the Irish second-string QB Ian Book was in the game on that last play.

Miami Ball:

Rosier tries throw in tight window to 6-foot-5 receiver Darrall Langham. Just missed the target. Miami with the 30-yard field goal to make it 20-0 Miami. 7:20 mark of 2nd quarter.

Wimbush only had 2 interceptions coming into this game. He already has 2 tonight. The junior puts his head down after the play. Looks rattled.

Notre Dame Ball:

Wimbush throws high again and once again, the pass is intercepted. This time by sophomore cornerback Malek Young. Second Turnover Chain of the game so far. Hurricanes with the ball in the red zone.

Miami with 4 tackles for loss already in this game. Defense seems to only be getting better as the season goes on.

Miami Ball:

On 3rd-and-4, Rosier with the nice pass between the numbers of receiver Dayall Harris. He’s unable to hold on, Miami punts.

Miami total offense: 161 yards – Notre Dame total offense: 70 yards

Notre Dame Ball:

Another 4th-and-1, but then a false start. Killer. Irish punt. Notre Dame just completely out of rhythm. Miami punched Notre Dame in the throat early, and it has yet to respond.

RB Josh Adams is averaging just 2.4 yards a carry right now.

The Irish go for it on 4th-and-1 and convert with a two-yard rush by Josh Adams.

Do you think Notre Dame really thought about going for it? With the way the game has been going, we really don’t know.

Another 3rd down for the Fighting Irish. Result: Wimbush carries for 5 yards. 4th-and-1.

Notre Dame has 55 total yards right now. Let that sink in.

Miami Ball:

With that field goal, UM kicker Michael Badgley has tied for the most field goals made in program history.

On 3rd-and-goal, Rosier’s pass incomplete intended for freshman receiver Mike Harley. Hurricanes settle for 23-yard field goal. Hurricanes up 17-0 early in the 2nd quarter. Notre Dame has no answers on either side of the ball right now.

This is about as comfortable as I’ve seen Malik Rosier look all season. Making the correct reads and picking the right times to use his legs.

1st Quarter:

Miami Ball:

End of 1st Q: Hurricanes in complete control of game, lead Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14-0.

Wildcat alert. DJ Dallas gets the ball off the snap and uses his lightning speed for a 25-yard rush. Coach Mark Richt has used these plays more and more often each game, and they’re working.

Notre Dame Ball:

Fighting Irish can’t convert on 3rd-and-13 – punts ball back to Canes.

Wimbush sacked for a loss of 3 yards by UM defensive end Trent Harris. Hurricanes getting consistent pressure to the QB early.

It’s early, but as of right now, Hurricanes are dominating Notre Dame in pretty much every significant statistical category. How many people would have predicted that?

Miami Ball:

Miami has now scored twice in less than two minutes.

Rosier jukes and jives – rushes in for the 16-yard touchdown. Hard Rock Stadium is packed and absolutely loving this. Miami up 14-0 with 2:33 left in the 1st Q.

Notre Dame Ball:

There it is – the interception. Wimbush’s pass is too high, right into the hands of safety Jaquan Johnson. Crowd is loud.

Another “almost” interception for the Hurricanes. UM fans are so ready for the Turnover Chain.

Miami Ball:

Rosier finds … Guess who? Senior receiver Braxton Berrios with the 7-yard touchdown catch – No. 8 on the season. Boy has he been impressive this season. Miami up on Notre Dame 7-0 with 4:01 left in 1st Quarter.

Rosier drops back and does what he does best. Use his legs – a gain of eight yards to make it 1st-and-goal. Canes on the attack.

UM tight end Christopher Herndon has become a safety blanket target for Malik Rosier. A gain of 10 there for the first down.

On 3rd-and-7, Rosier finds a wide open Travis Homer in the backfield for a gain of 24 yards. First big play for the Hurricanes.

Notre Dame Ball:

On 3rd-and-3, Notre Dame runs an option with Wimbush. Unsuccessful. Safety Jaquan Johnson comes in for the tackle and the stop. Irish punt.

Josh Adams just shook off Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman with ease. Yes … Shaq Quarterman.

Miami Ball:

On first 3rd down throw for Miami, Rosier overthrows Ahmmon Richards on the route. Canes punts.

Travis Homer’s first run of the game for 10 yards. 1st down.

First UM offensive play of the game – a pass to the speedy receiver Jeff Thomas that was originally for 19 yards, but he stepped out. Instead, a gain of 8 yards.

We will get our first look at Malik Rosier this game – who has been seen with ice wrapped around his shoulder after practice this past week.

Notre Dame Ball:

Heavy pressure on Fighting Irish QB Brandon Wimbush on that 3rd down, left him with nowhere to go. Notre Dame punts.

Here comes 3rd-and-10 in Miami territory.

Like many know, the key matchup tonight will be Notre Dame’s strong offensive line vs. Miami’s effective defensive line. We will see.

Notre Dame pass almost tipped and caught for an interception. The crowd here at Hard Rock almost exploded.

First play of the play – UM defensive end Chad Thomas says Josh Adams isn’t going anywhere.

Pregame Notes:

Virginia lost Saturday, Nov. 11, which means Miami will officially play in the ACC Championship for the first time in program history Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While this is no doubt a huge accomplishment for the Hurricanes, the team has an even bigger goal for the season – to make the College Football Playoffs.

Beating Notre Dame tonight would tremendously help Miami’s case.