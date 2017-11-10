VIDEO: College GameDay analysts say Miami-Notre Dame ‘rivalry is significant again’

Analysts from ESPN’s College GameDay said in a press conference Nov. 10 that the rivalry between the No. 7-ranked University of Miami Hurricanes and the No. 3-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish is “significant again.”

“You got a great setting, you got warm weather, you got short pants, you got the Irish and the Canes,” College GameDay host Rece Davis said. “Can’t be better than that, right?”

Tomorrow’s show will be the first time College GameDay has broadcast in Miami since 2001. The game is the first time Notre Dame has come to South Florida to play the Hurricanes since 1989.

“For Miami to be good in the college scene is good for the sport,” Davis said.

Davis also discussed the significance of the Turnover Chain, saying it is good motivation for players.

“It’s great,” Davis said. “I get a kick out of it. When you’re undefeated and you’re getting the ball out and creating good opportunities, it’s cool.”

College GameDay analyst and former NFL linebacker David Pollack talked about the atmosphere in Miami and the impact Canes fans could have on the game.

“We are gonna go see if Miami is for real, if their fan base is going to come out,” Pollack said. “That’s what’s always fun to see – you see the passion of the fans. The team has got some living up to do with all the fans that we’ve seen this year.”

Pollack also said this game has big implications for each team heading into the College Football Playoffs.

“If Notre wins, I think they will be in,” Pollack said. “But if Miami wins, having to still play Clemson, that’s a very tall task.”

UM alumnus and researcher for College GameDay Chris “The Bear” Fallica said the Miami environment will have a big impact on the game.

“It’s going to be very unique, very Miami, very South Florida,” Fallica said.

College GameDay will broadcast from UM’s Coral Gables campus from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 11. Fans can begin lining up at 5 a.m. near the Lakeside Patio to get into the “Pit,” the area in front of the stage.